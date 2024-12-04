Sydney University refers staff to police for threats to Jewish figures

Social media posts by University of Sydney staff member targeting Jewish public figures were referred by the academic institution to law enforcement on Tuesday, but insufficient evidence was found to proceed with the investigation, according to the New South Wales (NSW) Police, a University of Sydney spokesperson, and the Australian Jewish Association (AJA).

University of Sydney staff member Joel Griggs on X had called AJA a "fascist terror cell operating on Australian soil for a hostile state actor" and suggested that if the government wouldn't take action, it was possible to organize a response on the social media platform.

"Couldn't be too hard to find out where these people live," Griggs said in a social media post shared by AJA with The Jerusalem Post.

In July, Griggs called to dox AJA president David Adler and CEO Robert Gregory and put them on lists, and in August urged others to bring eggs to an event with activist and commentator Eylon Levy. The University of Sydney (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

University voices concerns

A University of Sydney spokesperson said that they were concerned about such posts and referred them to the police for consideration. The spokesperson noted that while they did not condone the content of the posts, as they were made in a personal capacity and not related to the university, the behavior did not fall under the institution's policies and codes of conduct.

"Our Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor have said consistently that the University of Sydney condemns any form of racism, threats to safety, hate speech, intimidation, threatening speech, bullying or unlawful harassment, including antisemitic language or behavior on our campus and in University-related forums," said the spokesperson.

"We are committed to working with our community to ensure a safe and welcoming campus for all students and staff while safeguarding our commitment to free speech and academic freedom."

The NSW police said that they had received two complaints on Tuesday, including from "an education facility," and after la egal review of all available evidence, "it was determined that there was no sufficient evidence to proceed."