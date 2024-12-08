Meeting the isolated Jewish communities of northern Canada

Our journey across North America began as a simple road trip – a chance to explore new horizons and share meaningful experiences as a family. But as we ventured further into the vast wilderness of remote regions, it became something much deeper.

We found ourselves connecting with Jewish communities in places most people have never heard of, far from the larger population centers. These encounters revealed the power of resilience, community, and the unbreakable ties that bind even the most geographically isolated Jewish communities to their heritage.

Into the wild

Driving over 5,000 kilometers from Alaska to Seattle in our motor home, we embarked on a transformative journey. The Yukon, an enigmatic and untamed land, became our first major destination. Before planning the trip, I had never heard of this remote corner of the world.

Soon, I came to understand its extremes – brutal winters, vast wilderness, and a lifestyle defined by resilience. Home to just over 45,000 people, most of whom live in Whitehorse, it is a place of both beauty and challenge.

Our first stop in the Yukon was the small town of Haines Junction, perched on the edge of the wilderness. After crossing the border from Tok, Alaska, we were warmly welcomed by Linda Thompson, a representative of ICEJ (the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem). HERDS OF wild bison are seen in northern Canada. (credit: NOAM BEDEIN)

Linda hosted us at Bear Lodge, a serene retreat surrounded by vibrant autumn foliage. Linda’s family, out mining for gold in Dawson Creek, reminded us of the enduring legacy of the Gold Rush – a spirit of perseverance that has shaped the region for over 170 years.

One of the highlights of our time in Haines Junction was a breathtaking flight over the glaciers and peaks of Kluane National Park and Reserve, the world’s largest UNESCO World Heritage Site. Soaring over North America’s tallest mountains and ancient glaciers was humbling.

The vast, frozen landscape stretched endlessly beneath us, a reminder of the awe-inspiring power of nature and our small place within it.

Creating connections

From Haines Junction, we continued to Whitehorse, the Yukon’s capital, encountering wildlife along the way. Herds of bison and elk grazing by the roadside thrilled our children as we drove at dawn. In Whitehorse, we connected with Rick Karp, president of the Jewish Cultural Society of Yukon.

Rick shared the fascinating history of Jews in the region, from the Gold Rush to modern times, and showed us the Jewish cemetery in Dawson Creek – a poignant testament to the enduring presence of Jewish life in the North.

Rick’s passion for preserving Jewish heritage deeply resonated with us. It became clear that our journey wasn’t just about exploring new places but also about fostering meaningful relationships. This realization grew even stronger as we traveled to Prince George, British Columbia.

A historic gathering

The 21-hour drive from Whitehorse to Prince George took us through what felt like the “Jurassic Park of Canada” – a stretch of road bordered by thick forests and towering mountains. In Prince George, we participated in and spoke at a historic event co-hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver and the Community Arts Council of Prince George.

Titled “A Journey of Healing: From Holocaust Remembrance to Environmental Renewal,” the gathering was the first of its kind in the area since Oct. 7, 2023.

The evening was charged with emotion and unity. Mayor Simon Yu, originally from Shanghai, shared a moving story about how Jewish families found refuge in his city during the Holocaust. His words highlighted the importance of solidarity and the enduring power of cross-cultural connections. Despite online threats underscoring the challenges of our times, the event reinforced our commitment to strengthening bonds in overlooked communities.

Meeting Eli Klasner, the executive director of the Community Arts Council, revealed another layer of shared passion. Eli’s dedication to preserving Jewish culture in Prince George mirrored Rick Karp’s work in Whitehorse. Connecting these two leaders was a powerful moment, symbolizing the potential for collaboration across remote regions.

The road less traveled

Traveling as a family allowed us to immerse ourselves fully in these communities. Staying in one place for several days enabled us to listen, share stories, and build relationships that went beyond a single meeting.

These experiences reminded us that even in the most remote locations, the spirit of Jewish life endures, often stronger and more heartfelt than in larger, more visible communities.

As we drove along the Alaska Highway, passing through British Columbia’s rugged landscapes into Vancouver, we reflected on the journey’s impact. What began as a road trip became a mission to empower and connect. We discovered the profound importance of visiting these quieter places – off the beaten path but rich in history, culture, and resilience.

A mission reaffirmed

Our journey reaffirmed a simple but powerful truth: The road less traveled often leads to the most meaningful connections. From the frozen wilderness of Alaska to the vibrant remote communities of Yukon and British Columbia, we encountered stories of survival, hope, and inspiration that will stay with us forever.

These remote Jewish communities may not make headlines, but their stories are no less significant. By bridging the gap between isolated regions and the larger Jewish world, we found our mission – offering hope, fostering resilience, and reminding these communities that they are never truly alone. 