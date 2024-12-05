Anti-Israel activist students face suspension at GMU, UMN for damaging campus

Anti-Israel activists were suspended for protests and vandalism that caused damage at George Mason University (GMU) and The University of Minnesota Twin Cities (UMN) in recent weeks, according to activist groups.

The coalition for Students for Justice in Palestine chapters in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia (DMV SJP) announced on Tuesday that the GMU SJP had been received an interim suspension on November 8 and two of its student leaders were given trespass notices barring them from campus for four years.

The day before SJP had been suspended, the student leaders were "raided" by a contingent of Fairfax County and GMU police officers in relation to incidents of property damage on the GMU Fairfax campus.

GMU Police have been investigating a vandalism incident that occurred on the Fairfax campus on August 28. GMU police offered a $2,000 reward for information about several black-clad students who spray painted messages on the ground. PROTESTERS RALLY for a ceasefire in Gaza, outside an auto workers union hall in Michigan during a visit by President Joe Biden, in February. It’s the Muslims in Minnesota and Michigan who Biden mistakenly believes hold the key to his second term, says the writer. (credit: REBECCA COOK/REUTERS)

DMV SJP and GMU Faculty for Justice in Palestine issued demands for the GMU administration, calling for the revocation of the trespass orders, the reinstatement of the GMU SJP chapter, and an investigation into the events leading to police action.

Last Tuesday seven students were disciplined at UMN for their role in the October 21 occupation of GMU's Morrill Hall, in which extensive damage was caused to the property.

Disciplinary action

All seven students were ordered to pay over $5,500 each in restitution, according to a UMN Students for a Democratic Society Instagram Post. One student was suspended for five semesters, three for three semesters, two for two semesters, and one for one semester. If they wish to readmitted after the suspensions the students will have to do 20 hours of community service and write an essay on the "difference between vandalism and protest”.

UMN SDS urged supporters to contact the administration demanding for all charges to be dropped.

During the Morrill Hall protest, protesters spray painted security cameras, broke windows, and barricaded the entrances. Employees inside the hall were unable to leave in what UMN President Rebecca Cunningham said in an October 22 statement was a "terrifying experience."

"These actions crossed the line into illegal activity when they actively threatened the emotional and physical safety of our employees, prevented their free movement, disrupted building operations and destroyed campus property," said Cunningham.