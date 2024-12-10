'Clear act of intimidation': University of Michigan Jewish regent’s house, car vandalized

The home and vehicle of a Jewish University of Michigan regent were damaged and vandalized by anti-Israel activists on Monday in the latest incident targeting the homes of the institution’s Board of Regents, according to university representatives.

The windows of Jordan Acker’s home were smashed and the family’s vehicle was graffitied with the slogans “divest” and “free Palestine” in photographs published by UMich Public Affairs. The red inverted triangle symbol used in Hamas propaganda to denote the targeting of enemies was also scrawled on the car.

The university said in a statement that the act was a “clear act of antisemitic intimidation.”

“The University of Michigan condemns these criminal acts in the strongest possible terms,” said UMich Public Affairs. “This is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We call on our community to come together in solidarity and to firmly reject all forms of bigotry and violence.” Window smashed at house of UoMich regent, Jordan Acker (credit: Screenshot/Instagram)

UMich President Santa Ono said on social media that the “vile” incident was an affront “to all that we stand for as a university and to our deepest values as a community.“

The Jewish Democratic Council of America issued a statement of support for Acker, who is a member of the group’s New Leader Council, demanding that law enforcement hold the perpetrators accountable.

Spate of vandalism and harassment

Michigan Congresswoman Haley Stevens also condemned the vandalism as antisemitic, calling for American Jews and the Acker family to be able to live in security.

The university and Acker’s fellow regent Sarah Hubbard noted that the incident was part of a spate of vandalism and harassment of the institution’s workers. Hubbard called for law enforcement to pursue suspects in the Monday attack and similars incidents.

“I’m saddened to see this continued antisemitic behavior targeted at umich leadership, Hubbard said on X.