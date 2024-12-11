Boxer Floyd Mayweather attacked by mob in London over his Jewish support

Boxer Floyd Mayweather was attacked by a mob after saying he supported Jews, the Daily Mail UK reported on Tuesday.

Mayweather was shopping at a jewelry store in central London when he was surrounded by a crowd.

The Daily Mail UK reported that according to a source familiar with the situation, the boxer was asked if he supported Israel.

Mayweather responded that he was “proud to support the Jews.” This comment led to a member of the crowd swinging a punch at the boxer.

“I couldn't really see Floyd trying to throw any punches back. His guards were just trying to get distance between him and them,” a source told the Daily Mail. Floyd Mayweather visits Israel during the month of March 2024 (credit: Ezra Amsallem/Aish)

According to videos posted on X/ Twitter, Mayweather could be seen shouting back at the crowd before being escorted out of the store in Hatton Garden.

Support for Israel

On Sunday night, Mayweather announced a charity initiative to support Israeli orphans in a post on Instagram.

He launched his charity initiative at a Standing Together event in Israel just a few hours before his social media announcement.

"Over the next year, every orphan in Israel will be visited by the Floyd Mobile and receive special birthday gifts," Mayweather wrote. "To all the widows and orphans: keep your heads held high as we honor the cherished memories of those who have passed."

Mayweather has been incredibly vocal in his support for Israel in the wake of October 7. He was notably one of the first celebrities to visit the Jewish state after the massacre.