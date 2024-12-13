Three US-Israeli real estate mogul brothers charged for alleged rape gang trafficking

Three Israeli-American real estate mogul brothers were arrested and charged for allegedly orchestrating the luring, drugging, gang rape, and sexual trafficking of dozens of women in New York and Miami, New York Southern District US Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday.

Twins Alon and Oren Alexander, 37, and their older brother Tal Alexander, 38, were indicted for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and Sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion. The elder Alexander faced another charge of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion.

“The charges outlined in this indictment reflect some of the most heinous and dehumanizing crimes of sexual exploitation that our NYPD detectives investigate,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a statement.

Campaigning

During the alleged 2010-2021 sexual predation campaign, the ultra-luxury real estate agents and other men would identify targets that they found attractive to invite to parties, social events, domestic and international trips through dating applications and social media. According to the indictment they would sometimes work with party promoters to ensure attractive women would be present at events, other victims they met by chance at bars or nightclubs.

“The Alexander brothers allegedly conspired using their wealth and status to prey on innocent women,” said FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Dennehy.

The Alexander brothers reportedly used the promise of relationships, drugs, luxury vacations and experiences, to entice the women into meeting with them. Together with partners, they would pool resources to transport and ply the women with luxuries to get them alone.

The brothers and other men would allegedly drug the women, rendering them physically and mentally impaired. Ignoring their pleas and physically restraining the victims, sometimes individually, sometimes with their brothers, and sometimes with other men, the Alexanders would rape and sexually assault the women.

After the rapes, the Alexanders allegedly offered the victims concert tickets, travel plans, and other luxury products.

Law enforcement appealed to more victims and witnesses to step forward.

“Our investigation is far from over,” said US Attorney Damian Williams. “If you have been a victim of the alleged sexual violence perpetrated by Alon Alexander, Oren Alexander, or Tal Alexander – or if you know anything about their alleged crimes – we urge you to come forward.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The charges of sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion both carry a maximum sentence of life in prison, with the latter carrying a minimum of 15 years imprisonment.