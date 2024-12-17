Irish Jews express concern about degrading Ireland-Israel ties

The Irish Jewish community expressed concern about the deterioration of Irish-Israel ties following Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar's decision to close the Israeli embassy on Sunday, calling on the Irish and Israeli governments to pursue reconciliation and more constructive relations.

Irish Chief Rabbi Yoni Wieder said that Ireland had not engaged constructively with the Israeli government since the eruption of the multi-front war with Hamas and Iranian proxies, instead vilifying and criticizing the Jewish state.

"Irish political leaders have routinely failed to acknowledge that Israel is waging war against Jihadist terrorist organizations intent on its destruction," said Wieder. "The anti-Israel narrative in Ireland has become extremely hateful and full of disinformation and distortions. And already in the immediate aftermath of the October 7 massacre, whilst many other European countries flew Israeli flags above government or public buildings -- no such solidarity was shown in Ireland."

Jewish Representative Council of Ireland chair Maurice Cohen expressed concern about the diplomatic tiff in a Sunday statement, noting that the circumstances leading Israel to the measure to include the Irish government's intervention in South Africa's International Court of Justice genocide case against Israel -- with the Irish Foreign Affairs Department calling for the broadening of the definition of genocide.

"While Ireland has always championed human rights and the rule of law, this intervention risks oversimplifying a highly complex and tragic conflict, unfairly isolating Israel, and undermining the integrity of the term 'genocide.' Ireland’s moral voice carries weight globally, and it is crucial that it reflects a fair and balanced approach, fostering dialogue rather than deepening division," said Cohen. The inauguration ceremony of Rabbi Yoni Wieder as chief rabbi of Ireland was held at the Dublin Hebrew Synagogue, May 21, 2024. (credit: Ros Kavanagh/ Courtesy Office of the Chief Rabbi of Ireland)

"We call on both the Irish and Israeli governments to seek pathways to rebuild trust and to ensure that avenues for diplomatic engagement remain open. Ireland has the potential to play a constructive role on the global stage, and it is our hope that this potential will be directed toward fostering understanding and reconciliation."

Wieder and Cohen said that the closure of the diplomatic mission would have ramifications for Israelis living in Ireland, who the rabbi said "contributed tremendously to the Jewish community in Ireland." Cohen explained that many members of the Jewish community were born in Israel and had become Irish citizens.

Not only a symbolic blow

"The closure of the embassy represents not only a symbolic blow but also a practical disadvantage. Consular services provided by the embassy are vital for those maintaining connections with family, culture, and heritage in Israel. Losing this resource will leave many feeling unsupported and aggrieved," said Cohen. "Diplomatic missions play a critical role in building understanding, providing essential services, and maintaining communication even during times of political tension. Closing the embassy risks alienating a significant segment of Irish society and sends a message that dialogue is being replaced by disengagement."

Sa'ar had said on Sunday that the Irish government had engaged in antisemitic rhetoric and actions to delegitimize and demonize the Jewish state.

"Ireland has crossed every red line in its relations with Israel," said Sa'ar. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said the decision was deeply regrettable and rejected assertions that Ireland was anti-Israel.

"Ireland is pro-peace, pro-human rights, and pro-international law,” Harris said in a social media post.

Foreign Affairs Minister Micheal Martin said Sunday that there are no plans to close the Irish embassy in Israel and that Israel will continue to maintain diplomatic relations with the country.