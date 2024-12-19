Anti-Israel activists run onto court of Holon-Nanterre basketball game  

A Basketball Champions League game in a Paris suburb between the Nanterre 92 and Hapoel Holon clubs was interrupted by anti-Israel activists who ran onto the court on Wednesday, according to the Israeli team, anti-Israel activists, and a local Jewish group.

Hapoel Holon said in a statement that they were unfazed by the anti-Israel protesters who interrupted the game, and that though they ultimately lost 87-77, they thanked the almost 100 French Jews and Israelis who came to the game to show their support.

EuroPalestine claimed on Instagram that pro-Palestine activists were violently arrested by police.

The Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France (CRIF) condemned the disruptions as an act of violence and intimidation

"By targeting Israeli athletes in France, these protesters are insulting the values ​​of sport," CRIF stated on social media.

Hapoel Holon had arrived on Tuesday under heavy security, the team said on X, with threats from anti-Israel groups to demonstrate before and after the game. The Nanterre municipality had restricted traffic and parkin on several streets around the Palais des Sports Maurice Thorez arena.

EuroPalestine on Sunday had called to protest the match, saying it was against games with "genocidaires."

"Hapoel Holon team can't come and play in France, while the leaders of the state it will represent are wanted by the International Criminal Court which has issued arrest warrants against them!" EuroPalestine said Wednesday.

Decision to open game to public

The activist group had also attacked the Hauts-de-Seine department as being linked to the "Israel lobby" for its successful legal appeal to reverse the Monday decision by Nanterre Mayor Raphael Adam to hold a closed game not accessible to the public. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"This measure appears to be the most appropriate to prevent the risk of public order disturbances, and to protect the people of Nanterre, our city, and the professional athletes who will be practicing their profession that evening," the city said.

After the Cergy-Pontoise administrative court overturned the decision, Adam called for the state, Paris Police, and Hauts-de-Seine to protect the athletes, spectators, and city.

"Any harm to property and people would indeed be unbearable for our city, and the State would bear full responsibility," said Adam. "Nanterre is a city of peace, and intends to remain so more than ever."

CRIF had welcomed the decision to open the game to the public, explaing that "by refusing to allow the match to be played behind closed doors and by putting an end to the excesses, the State defended the idea of ​​a Republic that does not back down."