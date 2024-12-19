House Republican staff report outlines efforts to fight college campus antisemitism 

House Republicans on Thursday published a damning, albeit mostly established, staff report on antisemitism after a seven-month joint committee investigation assessing antisemitism in higher education, federal funding, federal departments and agencies, foreign student visa program and tax benefits granted to nonprofit organizations and universities.

The joint staff report follows an extensive, 325 page report on antisemitism in higher education released at the end of October from the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.

Thursday's report was written in coordination with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), Majority Whip Tom Emmer, Republican Conference Chairwoman Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Republican Conference Vice Chairman Blake Moore.

The Education and Workforce Committee, Energy and Commerce Committee, Judiciary Committee, Oversight Committee; Veterans’ Affairs Committee and Ways and Means Committee contributed to the investigation and staff report.

"These robust, multi-faceted investigations have culminated in actionable findings and recommendations to safeguard Jewish Americans and uphold America’s commitment to religious freedom and safety," the report said. "House Republicans remain steadfast in their commitment to addressing this fateful moment with moral clarity and decisive action, ensuring that Jewish Americans can live safely and freely in the United States of America." Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, US. April 25, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/Nate Swanson)

The report includes 11 actionable recommendations for universities, the executive branch and for congress.

Title VI

The report calls on the president to "aggressively" enforce Title VI and hold universities accountable for violating their obligations and the executive branch should "ensure rigorous adherence to the Clery Act and issue fines to non-compliant universities."

According to the report, Congress should pass legislation removing Title IV eligibility from any university that boycotts or divests from Israel. Congress should also pass the DETERRENT Act and the College Cost Reduction Act, the report said.

Jewish Federations Vice President of Government Relations Karen Paikin Barall praised the staff report in a statement, noting it confirmed "much of what we already knew."

"We applaud House leadership for publishing this report, which sheds light on this critical issue. To put a halt to this hatred, bipartisan collaboration along with public and private sector partners is essential. We look forward to working in the next Congress to confront this critical challenge."

Thursday's report comes as Congress is finishing its sessions for the year without the Antisemitism Awareness Act being brought up in the Senate, another feather in the hat for Republicans in Congress seeking to prove they're the only party that can tackle antisemitism.

Earlier this week, the Jewish Federations organized an online petition urging Senate leadership to pass the AAA before the end of the session.

In a separate statement to The Post, Paikin Barall said Jewish students should not have to wait for Congress to feel safe.

"Failure to pass the Antisemitism Awareness Act sends a message to universities and university presidents that Congress is not making this a priority issue and not looking out for the best interests of Jewish students," she said. "We will continue working with the Department of Education and the Office of Civil Rights to make sure that the existing executive order on this issue is enforced, and that Jews are protected under the civil rights law, but we need to make sure this policy is written in law."

Paikin Barall said if the AAA didn't pass in this session, the Jewish Federations will make sure it passes in the next Congress.