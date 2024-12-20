Irish government promoting antisemitic measures, Israeli ambassador says

Israel’s ambassador to Ireland, Dana Erlich, said she believed the decision to close the Irish embassy was correct in an interview with KAN Reshet Bet on Monday.

"The delegitimization that Israel is experiencing and the fact that Zionism has become a derogatory term in Ireland are a modernization and reincarnation of ancient antisemitism," Erlich said.

She stated that the Irish government promotes antisemitic measures and that during her time as ambassador, she was subjected to a systemic delegitimization campaign.

"They raised posters against me in demonstrations and called to expel 'the terrorist,'” she said.

“There were pictures of me with blood on my face - this was not condemned by the Irish government." Demonstrators hold signs in support of Palestine, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, during a ‘Stand Together’ solidarity march against war, hate and racism, in Dublin, Ireland, March 2, 2024. (credit: Clodagh Kilcoyn/Reuters)

Closing the Irish embassy

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar decided to close Israel’s embassy in Ireland earlier this week after a series of anti-Israel policies and resolutions, most notably Ireland’s unilateral decision to recognize a Palestinian state last week.

Additionally, Ireland supported South Africa’s legal action against Israel in the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of genocide.

“The actions and antisemitic rhetoric used by Ireland against Israel are rooted in the delegitimization and demonization of the Jewish state, along with double standards,” Sa’ar said in a statement.

While Erlich supported the closing of the embassy, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid had sharp criticism for Sa’ar’s decision.

"The decision to close the Israeli embassy in Ireland is a victory for anti-Semitism and anti-Israel organizations," Lapid wrote on X/Twitter.

“The way to deal with criticism is not to run away, but to stay and fight!”