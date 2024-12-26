NJ Congressman denounces Rutgers faculty for adopting BDS resolution

New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer last Friday denounced Rutgers University faculty unions for voting to adopt a Boycott Divestment and Sanctions resolution earlier in the month.

Gottheimer said that the resolution adopted by the Rutgers Adjunct Faculty Union and the Rutgers American Association of University Professors-American Federation of Teachers was antisemitic and called for a state university to divest and cut academic affiliations from a key democratic ally.

"While I am a strong supporter of free speech and free expression, I strongly condemn hatred and antisemitism. The hate-motivated, antisemitic BDS movement calls for the eradication of the democratic State of Israel, America’s key ally. It is unacceptable and has no place on college campuses or in our country — especially at Rutgers. In fact, under New Jersey state law, it is illegal for New Jersey state pension and annuity funds to invest in companies that boycott Israel or Israeli businesses," Gottheimer said in a statement. "I urge Rutgers University to immediately and publicly reject this harmful resolution and reaffirm its commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all students and faculty.”

People look at a BDS stand with photos and Palestinian flags, calling to 'Free Palestine' at Dam Square in central Amterdam, Holland, on June 24, 2016. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90 (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

The congressman claimed that the vote was another example of antisemitism on the campus, noting that affiliated with one of the unions was a professor that was reported by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency have shared antisemitic social media post in 2017. JTA had reported that Rutgers professor Michael Chikindas had shared a Facebook post featuring derogatory Jewish stereotypes behind ills afflicting America. Rutgers had denounced Chikindas at the time.

The unions announced the result of the two week vote on December 13, saying that 58% had voted in favor of the resolution. Voting began on November 11 and ended November 22.

Details of the resolution

The resolution, which reiterated claims that the state of Israel was engaged in apartheid, ethnic cleansing, and "scholasticide," and genocide called for the divestment of the university's endowment from companies and organizations connected with the Israeli government's alleged crimes. The resolution called for a review of investments to identify and terminate such investments. The university was also requested not to invest in State of Israel bonds in the future.

The unions demanded that a 2021 memorandum of agreement with Tel Aviv University regarding the New Jersey Innovation and Technology Hub be suspended.

Like many of the universities in the US, Rutgers has seen mass anti-Israel activism and protest on its campus since the October 7 Massacre. In May, Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway testified before the US House Committee on Education and the Workforce, detailing how he addressed the 72 hour encampment on his institution's grounds and developed a relationship with TAU. In April, Holloway, who announced in September he will not continued as president in the coming academic year, fled a Rutgers University Student Assembly town hall after pro-Palestinian students disrupted and hijacked the meeting with pro-terrorism and anti-Israel chants.