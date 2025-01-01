JPPI survey finds strong Hanukkah traditions among American Jews, divided views on Israel - poll

While most American Jews maintain strong connections to Judaism, their views on Israel and the ongoing Gaza war remain divided along ideological lines, according to a new survey conducted by the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI).

Most of the respondents noted they feel connected to Israel to the same extent as their parents do or more so.

Among Jews from conservative groups, the survey found a strong affiliation to Israel, while it saw a decline in such a connection among Jews in liberal circles.

With regard to Hannukah, a majority of participants stated that they light candles on all eight nights of the festival. Hanukkah decorations on a Christmas tree at a home in Dix Hills, New York on Dec. 11, 2024. This year Christmas and the first day of Hanukkah fall on the same day. (credit: Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Approximately 90% of respondents reported that they will not have a Christmas tree in their homes this year, a notably higher percentage compared to findings from previous surveys.

Attitudes towards ceasefire in Israel-Hamas War

With regard to the war in Gaza, those surveyed were generally found to view Israel's refusal to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza until all hostages are released as legitimate.

The stark majority of Jews from conservative groups agreed with this stance, compared to 52% of Jews who identify as very liberal, the poll found.

Some 98% of those who had voted for President-elect Donald Trump voters agreed with such a position, compared to 65% who voted for Kamala Harris in November 2024.

There was also consensus among American Jews regarding Israel’s actions in Syria. According to the survey, there was broad agreement among both Trump and Harris voters that Israel exercised its power "appropriately" during operations in Syria since former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad's downfall.

Such actions included Israel taking temporary control of several areas along the demilitarized zone, including the Hermon Ridge, as well as the destruction of Syrian military infrastructure.

Improved personal security among American Jews

The survey also indicated a slight improvement in the sense of personal security among American Jews.

While 36% of respondents reported feeling less secure due to the war in Israel, and 46% said it “somewhat” affects their security concerns.

“The ongoing war in Israel has significantly impacted American Jews," Dr. Shuki Friedman, Director of the Jewish People Policy Institute, stated.

"Among those more connected to Israel, the war has fostered greater solidarity with Israel and their Jewish identity. The Israeli government must act to strengthen this trend and fulfill its constitutional commitment to bolstering ties between Israel and the Jewish diaspora,” he added.