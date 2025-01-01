UK, Irish government Hanukkah greetings fumbles mocked by celebrants

Official Hanukkah greetings issued by branches of the British and Irish governments were mocked online last week due to their backward Hebrew or odd transliterations of Hebrew.

The United Kingdom's Attorney General's Office issued a Hanukkah last Wednesday with a seven-branched menorah wishing celebrants a transliterated "Chag Hanukkah Sameach," but the corresponding Hebrew script was written from left to right.

"Chamish Hakunach gach!" said the Attorney General's Office before the post was deleted.

A screenshot of a now-deleted tweet from the UK Attorney General's office official account on X/Twitter with the Hebrew printed backwards. December 25, 2024 (credit: SCREENSHOT/X/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

The Irish Foreign Ministry said in a social media post on Thursday that it wished a "A very happy Hanukkah to all members of the Jewish Community in Ireland, and all who celebrate."

"Cheag Sameach," said the ministry, in a Hebrew transliteration mocked by X users.

A very happy #Hanukkah to all members of the Jewish Community in Ireland, and all who celebrate. Cheag Sameach. Hanukkah Shona Daoibh. — Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) December 26, 2024

The social media post was poorly received not only because it was seen as late for being published on the second day of Hanukkah but also because the statement had come from the Foreign Ministry. Commenters questioned if the Irish government saw Irish Jews as foreigners. An Israeli flag flutters outside the embassy of Israel in Dublin, Ireland, December 16, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/CONOR HUMPHRIES)

Controversy amid ongoing Israel-Ireland hostility

Hostility toward the Irish holiday greeting was fueled by ongoing diplomatic troubles between Israel and Ireland.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar decided to close the Israeli Embassy to Ireland on December 15 in response to the Irish government's positions on the Hamas war, including its intervention in South Africa’s International Court of Justice genocide case against Israel, in which Ireland called for the broadening of the definition of genocide.

Social media users argued last Thursday that the holiday greeting was a failed overture to the Jewish community during the diplomatic crisis.