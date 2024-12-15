FM Sa'ar decides to close Ireland embassy over 'antisemitic actions, rhetoric'

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has decided to close Israel's embassy in Ireland, the Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday.

The decision to close Israel’s embassy in Dublin was made in light of the extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish government, the announcement stated.

The announcement also noted that in the past, Israel’s ambassador to Dublin was recalled following Ireland’s unilateral decision to recognize a “Palestinian state.” Last week, Ireland announced its support for South Africa's legal action against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Israel of “genocide.”

Sa'ar made a statement along with the announcement, which said, "The actions and antisemitic rhetoric used by Ireland against Israel are rooted in the delegitimization and demonization of the Jewish state, along with double standards. Ireland has crossed every red line in its relations with Israel. Israel will invest its resources in advancing bilateral relations with countries worldwide according to priorities that also take into account the attitudes and actions of these states toward Israel.”

“There are countries interested in strengthening their ties with Israel where we do not yet have an Israeli embassy. We will adjust Israel’s diplomatic network of missions while giving due weight, among other factors, to the positions and actions of various countries toward Israel in the diplomatic arena," Sa'ar's statement concluded.

ההחלטה לסגור את שגרירות ישראל באירלנד היא לתת נצחון לאנטישמיות ולארגונים האנטי ישראלים. הדרך להתמודד עם בקורת היא לא לברוח, אלא להישאר ולהלחם! — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) December 15, 2024

Opposition leader Yair Lapid responded to the statement on X/Twitter, saying, "The decision to close the Israeli embassy in Ireland is a victory for antisemitism and anti-Israel organizations. The way to deal with criticism is not to run away but to stay and fight!"

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said the decision was deeply regrettable. "I utterly reject the assertion that Ireland is anti-Israel. Ireland is pro-peace, pro-human rights, and pro-international law," he said in a post on X.

"Ireland wants a two-state solution and for Israel and Palestine to live in peace and security. Ireland will always speak up for human rights and international law."

Israel to open embassy in Moldova

The announcement also announced that Israel will be opening a new embassy in Moldova. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"The relations between Israel and Moldova are friendly, and both countries seek to expand and deepen their relationship. Moldova already has an embassy in Israel, and the time has come for Israel to establish an embassy in Moldova," the statement read.

"FM Sa’ar informed Moldova's Foreign Minister, Mihail Popsoi, of his decision to open an Israeli embassy in Chișinău, which will be established as soon as possible in 2025. Minister Sa’ar instructed the Director-General of the MFA to locate a suitable building for the embassy in Moldova and to initiate the process of appointing an Israeli ambassador."

Reuters contributed to this report.