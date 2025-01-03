Biden awards Presidential Citizens Medals to Jewish same-sex marriage activist, philanthropist

An activist for marriage equality and a philanthropist and photographer are among the Jewish recipients of the Presidential Citizens Medal, a civilian honor bestowed by President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Biden is awarding the medal to 20 people in total, including former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, who stood out in recent years — and drew ire from her own party — for her outspoken condemnation of the pro-Donald Trump Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol. Biden will also give the honor to former Democratic Sens. Chris Dodd and Ted Kaufman. Kaufman’s father was Jewish but he was raised Catholic.

The other recipients include Bobby Sager, a Jewish photographer and philanthropist who focuses on education and creating opportunity for low-income people abroad, including Palestinian women artisans.

In 2017, Sager also gave an address on Yom Kippur at the Vilna Shul in Boston, a historic synagogue that now serves as a Jewish cultural center. Evan Wolfson attends the Lambda Legal 2018 National Liberty Awards at Pier 60 on April 30, 2018 in New York City. (credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Lambda Legal)

'Jewish thought and Jewish action'

He spoke about how his son celebrated his bar mitzvah at the synagogue and about the institution’s “potential as an engine for Jewish tradition, Jewish thought and Jewish action.”

Another recipient is Evan Wolfson, a lawyer and leading activist for marriage equality. In a statement about Wolfson, the White House commended his decades of advocacy for same-sex marriage and said he “worked with singular focus and untiring optimism to change not just the law, but society—pioneering a political playbook for change and sharing its lessons, even now, with countless causes worldwide.”