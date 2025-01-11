Holocaust survivor awarded Germany’s Federal Order of Merit for Holocaust education efforts

George Shefi, a Holocaust survivor who fled Nazi Germany as a child, was awarded the Federal Order of Merit by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The award was presented by the German Ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, in an emotional ceremony at the Ambassador’s residence in Herzliya last Friday. The event, held ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, marking the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz’s liberation, was attended by four generations of Shefi’s family and Revital Yakin Krakovsky, Deputy CEO of the International March of the Living.

Ambassador Seibert praised Shefi’s decades-long dedication to Holocaust education in Germany, stating: “Germany wants to thank you for choosing, as a witness to history, despite the trauma you experienced as a child, to dedicate your life to telling your story in schools, sports clubs, and parliaments to create reconciliation and understanding for a better world. Anyone who has heard George will be able to stand up to Holocaust deniers.” March of the Living at Auschwitz, May 6, 2024. (credit: CHEN SCHIMMEL)

‘A great honor for Holocaust education’

Accepting the honor, Shefi remarked: “It is a great honor for me to receive the Federal Order of Merit from Germany for my long-standing work for Holocaust education in Germany. Holocaust survivors must tell their story because we are the last generation that can testify to things firsthand.”

Shefi emphasized the importance of Holocaust education for younger generations: “During my life, I have done this with thousands of German students to whom I said that they are not to blame for what happened to us, but they are responsible for it never happening again. This award demonstrates the Germans’ understanding of what happened and their commitment that such a thing will not happen again.”

Born in Berlin in 1931, Shefi (born Spiegelglas) was sent to Britain on the Kindertransport at the age of seven to escape Nazi persecution following Kristallnacht. His mother, who stayed behind, was deported to Auschwitz in 1943 and murdered there. Shefi later immigrated to Israel in 1949, where he built his life and family.

Revital Yakin Krakovsky described Shefi as “an inspiration,” noting: “George is responsible for creating thousands of new young witnesses to his story who take responsibility for Holocaust memory and the need to fight antisemitism.” Shefi will participate in this year’s March of the Living at Auschwitz-Birkenau, marking a poignant closing of a historical circle.

In addition to his educational efforts, Shefi participated in a documentary by the March of the Living titled Journey of Hope, recounting his escape route as part of the Kindertransport. Shefi expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to Holocaust remembrance through this project, which underscores the resilience of survivors and the imperative to preserve their stories for future generations.