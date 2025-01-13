Rabbi Hirsch: Reform movement wants to be present in rebuilding of Israel

The Jewish Reform movement wishes to be part of the rebuilding of Israel, and it is necessary for Jewish leaders to set aside internal debates to focus on unity during this historic chapter in Jewish history, Stephen Wise Free Synagogue Senior Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch told The Jerusalem Post during a delegation visit for Reform rabbis.

“We want to be present when the rebuilding occurs,” said Hirsch. “These are historic times. I’m convinced that what we’re living through 100 years from now will be seen as a major chapter for the Jewish people and Israel.”

Hirsch said he believed that while the active fighting of the October 7 war would soon wane and shift into a different security situation, the rebuilding couldn’t truly begin.

The leading Reform rabbi said the Jewish people themselves were still in the process of trauma and hadn’t yet reached the phase of post-trauma. Once the fighting had ended, the hostages held in captivity by Hamas and other terrorist organizations were returned, and inquiries about responsibility for October 7 were settled, the rebuilding process could begin.

“I’m optimistic that Israel will be rebuilt and be better than ever,” said Hirsch. Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch is the senior rabbi of Stephen Wise Free Synagogue in New York City. (credit: SWFS)

Hirsch said that the delegation, a seven-day visit to Israel as part of a year-long fellowship for career Reform rabbis, expressed solidarity as they toured the country, including the northern war-torn kibbutz Menara and Teva Naot factory in Kibbutz Neot Mordechai. The mission’s primary purpose was to instill a better understanding of Israel and provide the rabbis with the communication skills to talk about the Jewish state.

“We’re worried about the intensity of support of Israel among liberal Jews,” said Hirsch.

Hostile to the Reform movement

Some major elements in Israeli religious infrastructure have been hostile to the Reform movement, which Hirsch said was part of the threat to world Jewry in assigning too much power to forces that were not representative of the Jewish people.

The rabbi welcomed the healthy debate and said he believed in live and let live, but actors given too much power, like some haredi (ultra-Orthodox) factions, didn’t mirror these convictions. The Reform movement would continue to struggle for a democratic Israel, liberalism, and pluralism, he said.

During this historic period, Hirsch said it was important to set aside internal debates and other issues to focus on unity and defending Israel and the Jewish nation from an "international assault on our people."

Naot owners Steve and Susan Lax said the visit was exciting for them, and they were proud to present the Reform rabbis with their factory, which continued to operate despite the security challenges of the war.

Naot CEO Moshe Marie said, “The visit of Rabbi Hirsch and the delegation symbolizes a mission of connection, solidarity, and a deep understanding of the Israeli struggle in the midst of war.”