Four Dagestan airport pogrom rioters sentenced to 10 years in prison

Four rioters who participated in the 2023 Dagestan airport anti-Israeli pogrom were sentenced to 10 years prison, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation (SKR) announced on Friday.

M. Rabadanov, R. Radzhabov, M. Ramazanov, and Z. Khalikov were found guilty of participating in violent mass riots, pogroms, destruction of property, use of other objects posing a danger to others, and violation of transport security requirements when they stormed Makhachkala's Uytash International Airport with hundreds others seeking Israeli travelers.

Russian investigators said that on October 29, 2023, Ilya Ponomarev, Abakar Abakarov, and Israel Akhmednabiyev incited hatred and violence against Israelis and encouraged them to organize and participate in a riot in the area. A Red Wings flight from Tel Aviv had landed at the airport that day.

On October 30, 2023, four suspects joined others motivated by what Russian authorities said was a conspiracy to storm the airport, committing 24 million rubles in damage and wounding 23 airport officials and law enforcement officers.

Anti-Israeli protesters turn violent in days following October 7 attacks

Eyewitness videos showed rioters waving Palestinian flags and chanting "Allah Akbar," destroying glass barriers, and overturning a patrol vehicle.

A group of Jewish travelers were hidden within the airport complex until authorities could reestablish control over the facility.

The SKR has collected evidence on the involvement of 142 in the riots, completing preliminary investigations for 135 suspects. 28 criminal cases have been filed to the court. In seven cases, 38 defendants have been found guilty and sentenced for their involvement. In August, five men were sentenced to six to nine years for their role in the pogrom, one of whom had committed violence against a government official.

Seven suspects have been declared wanted, said the SKR, three of which are organizers of the pogrom.

The airport riot occurred in the wake of the October 7 Massacre only weeks before and the Israeli military response to Hamas.