Yeshiva president blesses Trump and Vance, prays for peace in Israel and Middle East

Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University, called for four years of peace to Israel and throughout the Middle East in a powerful prayer following President Donald Trump's inaugural address.

"Hear the cry of the hostages, both American and Israeli, whose pain our president so acutely feels," Berman said. "We are so thankful for the three young women who yesterday returned home."

Berman began his prayer with a mention of the prophet Jeremiah and the United States's adoption of the phrase "In God We Trust."

He blessed Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance with the "strength and courage to choose the right and the good, unite us around our foundational biblical values of life and liberty, of service and sacrifice, and especially of faith and morality." Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (credit: SAUL LOEB/Pool via REUTERS)

Blessings for the United States

Berman also called for guidance of US schools and college campuses, "which have been experiencing such unrest."

"Almighty God, grant all Americans the opportunity to realize our shared dream of a life filled with peace and plenty, health and happiness, compassion and contribution," Berman said. "America is called to greatness, to be a beacon of light and a mover of history. May our nation merit the fulfillment of Jeremiah's blessing, like a tree planted by water, we shall not cease to bear fruit. May all of humanity experience your love and your blessing."