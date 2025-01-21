Amsterdam comedy club cancels Israeli stand-up after threats

An Israeli comedian's stand-up show at an Amsterdam comedy club was canceled Monday due to threats about his performance, according to statements by comedian Yohay Sponder on Boom Chicago.

Boom Chicago said in a statement that upon the announcement of Sponder's Saturday show, they received "significant negative reactions" online and from visitors, including responses that were "outright threatening."

"We began to worry about the safety of our performers, audience, and colleagues. Therefore, we made the difficult decision to cancel the performance," said Boom. "We are deeply saddened that this situation has escalated into a polarized debate about Gaza. In our 32 years of existence, we have never experienced anything like this. Very nasty criticism has come at us from all sides, even though we genuinely tried to do what was best for everyone."

Boom said that it believed in freedom of expression without hate and offered to help Sponder relocate to another venue.

Postponing the trip

Sponder said on Instagram on Monday that the show had been postponed, and a new date and location would be announced soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YOHAY SPONDER (@yohay_sponder)

"We're working on a new bigger venue, more beautiful, more central, better, we're going to get together and laugh as Jews are supposed to," said Sponder.

Sponder thanked his fans for their support.

Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Netherlands welcomed Boom's decision to cancel the show, asserting that the venue had listened to arguments against allowing him to perform.

"Yohay Sponder is a cultural ambassador for Israel, tasked with whitewashing Israel's atrocities against Palestinians," BDS NL said on Instagram Sunday. "Where other cultural ambassadors do so with music and art, Yohay Sponder chooses hate speech, dehumanization of Palestinians, anti-Muslim racism, and denying and ridiculing war crimes and crimes against humanity." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Sponder's comedy routines joke about Jewish and Israeli life and recently have made light of and mused about the war and mocked criticism of Israel during the war.