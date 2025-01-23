'Wilders, like Jews, must be exterminated': Geert Wilders receives death threats

“You will die, Geert Wilders” is just one of the threats received by the Dutch opposition politician, a long-standing Israel-ally.

Wilders posted on his X a list of threats, such as “A bullet. Wilders, like Jews, is vermin that must be exterminated,” “Zionist dogs like you will be shot,” and “We will cut your head soon.”

“One day, your head will be cut off and hanged in the famous square of Pakistan. Be patient, they will reach you very soo,n” read another.

Wilders told the Jerusalem Post that he had conveyed the threats to the police, but with "all the threats, hundreds of times a year, sometimes they can find the sender and prosecute, but most of the times they can’,t or the authorities of the country of the sender will not cooperate with the Dutch authorities."

He added that last year, two Pakistanis, one of whom is imam, were sentenced to prison by a Dutch court for issuing a Fatwa to kill Wilders, the Post.

The trial happened in absentia because Pakistani authorities would not cooperate.

Experience with hate

Wilders previously told the Post that he experienced the hatred that some people in the Middle East held for Israel when traveling in countries like Egypt when he was a young man.

He said it was tragic how when Israel was mentioned, people he had cordial interactions with became incensed.