Repair the World mobilizes Jewish volunteers for Los Angeles wildfire relief

Repair the World Los Angeles is organizing Jewish volunteers to assist those affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles, the organization announced in a Monday press release.

Repair the World, an organization that mobilizes Jews and their communities to take action for a just world, is partnering in this initiative with groups such as the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles.

Michael Auerbach, the City Director of Repair the World in Los Angeles, emphasized the importance of volunteering, “As the devastation caused by wildfires continues to unfold across our beloved Los Angeles community, now is the time to live our Jewish values and take action to support those in need,” he said.

Auerbach continued, “We’re humbled by the response and grateful to launch the Wildfire Response Service Corps and Service Ambassador programs to continue meeting the immediate needs of service partners.

Participants will support our communities’ recovery and relief efforts through service grounded in Jewish values, offering a powerful collective response to strengthen each other (hitchazkut in Hebrew) and committing to mutual care. Stipends, training, and ongoing support are provided to ensure success.” Repair the World. (credit: Courtesy)

Significance of the Jewish community's support

Cindy Greenberg, the President and CEO of Repair the World, emphasized the significance of the Jewish community's support and active contribution to relief efforts in Los Angeles.

“During such an enormous crisis, it's more important than ever for the Jewish community to live the value of service and to show up to support our neighbors. By activating the Jewish community in LA, we can meet pressing local needs, foster resilience, and strengthen connections within our communities,” Greenberg said.