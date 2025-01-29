Worlds oldest Jewish newspaper appoints new editor

Schwammenthal stated that he is "deeply honored" and "excited to embark on this next chapter" in a post on his personal X/Twitter account.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The Jewish Chronicle (JC), the world's oldest Jewish newspaper, appointed Daniel Schwammenthal, a former Wall Street Journal opinion writer who has served as the Director of the American Jewish Committee Transatlantic Institute (AJCTAI) since 2011, as the new editor on Tuesday.

Jake Wallis Simons, editor since 2021, left the post in order to focus on writing his next book, titled “Never Again? How the West betrayed the Jews and itself,” according to a statement on Simons' personal X/Twitter account.

Simons notably led the JC through the coverage of the October 7 massacre, Israel's war with Hamas and Hezbollah terrorists, and the rising antisemitic incidents throughout the UK, as well as the rest of the world.

Schwammenthal also stated how grateful he was to work with "exceptional colleagues" at the American Jewish Committee (AJC) and during 14 years as AJCTAI director.

Former editor and editor at large Stephen Pollard also announced that he will be leaving the JC after 16 years but will remain a columnist.

Schwammenthal's background

Schwammenthal was an editorial page writer for The Wall Street Journal Europe.

Before joining the Journal, he worked for six years as a reporter for Dow Jones Newswires in Bonn, Berlin and Brussels covering German and European politics, economics, and regulatory affairs.

He studied political science and political economy at the University of Aachen and received an M.A. in international relations and international communication from Boston University and an L.L.M. in European law and policy from the University of Manchester.



