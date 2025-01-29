Dutch parliament motion demands greater transparency in funding to Palestinian NGOs

The Dutch government must provide greater transparency about its funding to Palestinian organizations and should ensure that the groups' activities are in accordance with the Netherlands' foreign policy goals, according to a motion passed by the Dutch House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The motion introduced last Wednesday by Reformed Political Party member Chris Stoffer was requested that the Foreign Ministry's foreign funding website provide information about supported Palestinian organizations, including information about directors, their projects, and activities.

Funding from the Dutch government should take into account its Israel and Palestinian policy principle when making decisions about funding Palestinian organizations, said the approved motion, including ensuring that the groups at the very least recognize the State of Israel.

The preamble of the document explained that more transparency was needed in funding of Palestinian groups following the cessation of subsidies to the Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC), which has been alleged by Israel and the United States of America of being an affiliate of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terrorist organization. In 2020 the government suspended funding of UAWC following a 2019 bombing by two of the NGO's employees.

Dutch NGO Center for Information and Documentation Israel (CIDI) said on X Wednesday that the move "reduces the risk of money ending up in the wrong hands." Demonstrators hold Palestinian and Israeli flags as they gather in front of the National Holocaust Museum on the day of its opening, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, March 10, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW)

Change in policy

NGO Monitor, which had in November presented a report to the Dutch parliament warning about the misuse of foreign aid to Palestinian organizations for terrorism and radicalism, praised the change in policy in a Wednesday statement.

“We welcome this law as the necessary next step in correcting these fundamental NGO funding and oversight failures," NGO Monitor vice president Olga Deutsch said in a statement.

"For years, NGO Monitor has highlighted the systematic lack of vetting and oversight mechanisms, allowing billions of euros to be diverted to antisemitic, anti-Israel and terror-affiliated organizations. The need to change these practices became even more salient following the Hamas massacre of October 7th.”

The NGO monitor report had called for increased vetting criteria for Dutch-funded NGOs and increased transparency on its foreign aid website, and had suggested denial of Israel's right to exist as a criteria for ineligibility for support. The group explained that "The Netherlands commitment to a two-state solution must also be applied to development and humanitarian aid."

As one of the largest donors to the Palestinians, NGO Monitor suggested that the Netherland's aid be recalibrated to leverage the deradicalization of Palestinian society. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Another motion by Denk Party leader Stephan van Baarle was also adopted by the Dutch Second Chamber of the States General, calling for the government to advocate for the preparation of Gaza reconstruction plans and fundraising.

A number of agenda items related to Israel and the Palestinians were rejected during the same meeting. Another motion introduced by van Baarle to tighten the effectiveness of labelling and enforcing tariffs from Israeli settlements was not passed.

Also rejected was Stoffer and Farmer–Citizen Movement member Henk Vermeer's motion to link Dutch aid for the reconstruction of Gaza to Dutch companies and only for homes, hospitals, and other civilian facilities. A motion calling for the Netherlands to provide January funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East was rejected.