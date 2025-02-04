OrangeRevolution: CAM launches campaign to raise awareness of Bibas children

Combat Antisemitism Movement, a leading NGO working to combat antisemitism around the world, this week launched “The Orange Revolution,” which calls for the public to raise awareness of Ariel, 5, Kfir, 2, and Shiri Bibas, 33, who all remain in captivity in Gaza

The campaign is “a global call to demand the release of Ariel, Kfir, and Shiri Bibas,” CAM announced. It comes on the heels of the Saturday release of Yarden Bibas, 34, father of Ariel and Kfir and husband of Shiri.

The three members of the Bibas family still held hostage in Gaza have been in the Strip for nearly 500 days. They, along with Yarden Bibas, were seized by Gazans during the Hamas-led massacres in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Kfir was nine months old when he was kidnapped. Ariel was four.

Join the #OrangeRevolution — a global call to demand the release of Ariel, Kfir and Shiri. Their bright orange hair, once a symbol of joy, now represents the world’s failure to protect the most vulnerable. We must make it a symbol of resistance, of outrage, of action. pic.twitter.com/WMBKWNMp2u — Combat Antisemitism Movement (@CombatASemitism) February 3, 2025

To raise awareness of these hostages, CAM launched “The Orange Revolution”

“No one knows where these innocent children are or if they are even alive. What kind of world allows this?” CAM asked.

The NGO asked that people participate in the campaign by changing their online profile pictures to be orange, tagging world leaders, media, and influencers, in online posts about the Bibas family, and posting as much as possible about the Bibas family online along with the graphic available for download here on CAM’s website and the #OrangeRevolution hashtag.

"[The Bibas children’s] bright orange hair, once a symbol of joy, now represents the world’s failure to protect the most vulnerable,” CAM said. “We must make it a symbol of resistance, of outrage, of action.”

CAM CEO Sacha Roytman, sharing an #OrangeRevolution post on X/Twitter called for action to avoid the normalization of taking children as hostages.

“Make the internet orange,” Roytman wrote. “Let the world see their three names and faces. This is an #OrangeRevolution. We cannot allow the world to normalize the kidnapping of children.”