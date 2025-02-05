The future of Jewish education in Cyprus

While attending the Yael Foundation’s third annual summit this week, The Jerusalem Post was invited to tour the site of a Jewish school set to open in 2027.

This private Jewish institution—educating students from primary through high school—is made possible by a €50 million investment from the Yael Foundation.

Leading the tour of the Limassol site, Rabbi Yehoshua Smukler detailed the meticulous planning behind the school’s construction. From earthquake-resistant structures to sustainability initiatives, every aspect has been carefully considered.

Smukler explained that the school was born out of necessity, given the island’s growing Israeli population. Over the past two decades—and significantly more so after October 7, 2023—Cyprus’s Jewish community has expanded, with many Israelis drawn by the island’s affordability and business opportunities. Cyprus has long welcomed Jewish visitors, receiving approximately 400,000 tourists from Israel each year, a significant boost to the local tourism industry.

The local Cypriot community has responded positively to this influx, eager for financial investments and business collaborations, Smukler noted. One Israeli mother who made the move even joked that many Cypriots hope to marry Israelis, admiring their strong sense of community. The Jerusalem Post toured the site of Cyprus’s first Jewish school, set to open in 2027. (credit: Courtesy Yael Foundation)

Legal challenges

Acknowledging the legal challenges of establishing a Jewish school, Smukler told The Post that the Cypriot government has been exceptionally welcoming, and they anticipate a change in the legal framework in the coming years.

While many Israelis gravitate toward Cyprus’s coastal communities, Limassol has become a hub for Jewish families, partly due to the local university’s collaboration with Israeli institutions in medicine and science.

Currently, Israeli families in Cyprus tend to enroll their children in private English-speaking schools. Some of these schools have adapted by offering kosher food, Smukler said. However, they cannot provide the immersive Jewish educational experience that many families desire.

Beyond serving Jewish families in Cyprus, the new school will offer boarding facilities for older students, catering to children from smaller European nations without access to Jewish education. Smukler emphasized that the goal is not to draw students away from Israel but to provide options for those in remote diaspora communities.

The school will welcome students from all Jewish denominations, tailoring their educational experience accordingly. It is expected to accommodate 1,500 students.

In addition to its academic offerings, the institution will feature top-tier amenities, including sports fields, dance studios, indoor and outdoor gyms, swimming pools, theaters, and innovation hubs. These facilities will also be accessible to the broader Jewish community in Cyprus. Sustainability is a key focus, with solar panels ensuring energy efficiency and numerous green spaces enhancing the campus environment.

Rooted in the values of Agency, Belonging, Creativity, Delight, Future, Identity, and Tradition, the school is committed to inclusivity. Smukler assured The Post that it will be fully accessible to students with disabilities and special educational needs (SEN).

Smukler said he envisions a “Zionist school” that “will proudly proclaim its Jewish identity.”

Unlike other private schools in Cyprus, which operate on a for-profit basis and may be disincentivized to enrol SEN students, this school aims to reflect the full diversity of the Jewish community, he said.

"We will represent the entire spectrum of Jewish life," Smukler promised.