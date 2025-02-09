Trump administration establishes task force to prosecute October 7 perpetrators

A task force devoted to the prosecution of October 7 Massacre perpetrators and supporters was established by the United States of America Attorney General's Office on Wednesday, according to a memorandum issued by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The Joint Task Force October 7 (JTF 10-7) will pursue criminal charges, including for capital crimes, against the perpetrators of the Hamas-led pogrom that murdered 47 US citizens and abducted eight American nationals among over 1,200 slain and 251 hostages.

Bondi's initiative will seek the arrest and extradition of Hamas National Relations Department head Ali Baraka and Acting political bureau chair Khaled Mashal. The move is based on an FBI criminal complaint against Hamas leadership, which also leveled charges against deceased Hamas officials Yahya Sinwar, Ismail Haniyeh, Mohammad Deif, and Marwan Issa.

The memorandum also said that investigations will include inquiries into the United Nations Reliefs and Works Agency (UNRWA). A damaged sign is pictured at the headquarters of UNRWA following an Israeli raid in Gaza City, on July 12, 2024. (credit: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters)

Task force to investigate and prosecute Hamas funders

The US task force aims to investigate and prosecute US-based Hamas funders, as well as cooperate with the Defense Department, Treasury Department, and Israeli government for other measures against terrorist organizations responsible for the October 7 attack.

Office of International Affairs pre-approval measures for administrative subpoenas against foreign banks were suspended, according to the memorandum, under the powers of the Treasury Secretary.

The task force will also scrutinize American Hamas supporters. JTF 10-7 is set to investigate and prosecute "acts of terrorism, antisemitic civil rights violations, and other federal crimes committed by Hamas supporters in the United States, including on college campuses."

According to Bondi's memorandum, JTF 10-7 will also provide services to October 7 victims and coordinate with other organizations on the return of those held in Hamas captivity.

The Office of Legislative Affairs is advocating for amendments on statutes regarding offenses not committed in any district and fines, penalty, and forfeiture to allow their prosecution in any district, rather than just the District of Columbia.

The memorandum claims that this will "expand options for bringing prosecutions in Districts where investigations occur or particular expertise exists."

The Deputy Attorney General's Office will supervise JTF 10-7, manage coordination with other federal bodies, and lead engagement with US Attorneys' Offices.

The Justice Department National Security Division is set to provide attorneys and supervisors to lead investigations, but local US Attorney's Offices will be responsible for prosecutions within their districts. The FBI is going to staff the new task force with relevant agents, analysts, and linguists.