Birthright instills long-term connections to Jewish life, study finds - exclusive

The Birthright Israel program, which provides free trips to the Holy Land, instills long-term connections to Judaism and Jewish life for participants and their families, including for those who marry out of the faith, according to a new cohort of a Brandeis University Cohen Center study, viewed exclusively by The Jerusalem Post.

The seventh wave of the 2009 Jewish Futures Project longitudinal study confirmed earlier findings that the 10-day heritage trip to Israel had an impact on the choice of a Jewish spouse and involvement in Jewish life but also established that the program had indirect and direct effects, increasing the likelihood of involvement in Jewish life.

The 2,218 participants who went on Birthright trips between 2001 and 2009 were 49% more likely to have a Jewish spouse when compared to similar nonparticipants. Eighty-four percent of participants marry a Jewish partner.

The study assessed that due to Birthright participants having an increased chance of having a Jewish spouse, there were consequent indirect increases in Jewish engagement.

Due to marriage to a Jewish partner, Birthright participants were more likely to raise their children Jewish compared to nonparticipants, with 84% and 74% likelihood, respectively.

Direct impact on enrollment in Jewish education

The indirect impact also led Birthright participant parents to enroll their children in Jewish education programs, the study found. There was a 15% likelihood that Birthright parents would enroll their children in Jewish day school and a 36% likelihood of enrollment in a supplementary school. This was compared to the 7% likelihood of nonparticipants enrolling their children in day school and 25% in supplementary school.

Participants were also around 30% likely to send their children to a day or night camp, in contrast to 20% of nonparticipants. Children of Birthright participants with two Jewish parents had a 51% chance of having a bar/bat mitzvah ceremony, compared to 33% of nonparticipants.

The Jewish religious observance and Jewish communal life of Birthright veterans were indirectly impacted by having a Jewish spouse. These participants were 42% more likely to hold a Shabbat meal, 55% more likely to attend a religious service each month, and 26% more likely to be a synagogue member. They were also more likely to have taken leadership roles in Jewish organizations.

Birthright participants married to Jews were more likely to celebrate Jewish holidays: 44% for Sukkot, 21% for Purim, and 10% for Rosh Hashanah.

The study found that the trip to Israel also instilled a connection to the land for this group through the indirect effect, with a 72% likelihood that participants felt a significant connection to Israel.

Yet Birthright also had a direct impact on involvement in Jewish life for participants who did not have a Jewish spouse. They were 47% likely to enroll their child in a Jewish early childhood program, compared to 37% likelihood for similar nonparticipants.

Participants with a non-Jewish partner had a 26% chance of having a bar/bat mitzvah ceremony for their child, compared to 14% for nonparticipants. Participants with Jewish spouses and without both were more likely to have Jewish friends than nonparticipants.

Veterans of the free trip without Jewish spouses also had a greater connection to Israel than their peers, the study found. There was a 57% likelihood that participants had a significant connection to Israel.

Birthright Israel CEO Gidi Mark told the Post that the study was “a testament to the lasting influence of Birthright, not only on participants but also on their families and future generations. It also shows that the Birthright effect lasts for years after the trip to Israel.

“By strengthening Jewish identity and connection to Israel, Birthright Israel has helped shape the Jewish future, instilling pride and commitment to our heritage. The study’s findings underscore the importance of our continued work and affirm the program’s unparalleled role in shaping Jewish life today and for years to come.”

The study acknowledged that there were participants and respondents who came from Orthodox backgrounds and were immersed in Jewish life; they were excluded from the analyses because there was little to no effect on their outcomes. It also noted that those who applied to Birthright were not a representative sample of American Jewish young adults but contended that the population did include a diversity of “Jewish experience.”

“As Birthright Israel celebrates its 25th anniversary, we take immense pride in the profound impact this program has had, bringing 900,000 young Jewish adults to Israel, 20,000 of them just last year,” said Mark.

“As we reflect on this milestone, we are reminded of our founding vision and are more committed than ever to ensuring that Birthright Israel remains a cornerstone of Jewish engagement.”