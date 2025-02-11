Meet the changemakers: Lucas Adlerstein’s mission for accessibility

As a child, Lucas Adlerstein from Buenos Aires was very active. He attended the Maccabi club, played sports, studied in Jewish schools, and lived the life of a regular teenager. But at the age of 15, everything changed. He lost his hearing, gradually and unexpectedly. He was angry and confused.

At 20 years old, Lucas regained his hearing with the help of hearing implants. “I was confused, alone, and had no information about the medical procedures when I went into surgery. So, I did some research. When I came out of surgery, I decided to share my journey with others, to give them the information I had struggled to find. First row at left: Dean Cohen, Masa alum and founder and Co-CEO of Flying Fox. (Credit: Photo collection of Dean Cohen)

"I started posting about it on social media, and people began reaching out to me with questions – even from Brazil, Bolivia, Mexico, Colombia, Spain, and more. Seeing how much it was helping people, I started sharing more about hearing devices online.”

Today, Lucas is helping countless people with hearing loss across the globe by raising awareness about accessibility for people with disabilities. “I began meeting with people with hearing loss and parents of children born deaf. At some point, it became difficult to meet with everyone individually, so I started organizing monthly gatherings in public squares where people could come together. Over the past year, more than 550 people have attended these meetings to share their experiences and support one another.”

Lucas hosts a podcast on the subject entitled “Sordo Pero No Mudo” (in English, “Deaf But Not Dumb”), gives interviews in the media, advises local politicians on accessibility issues, and was recently invited to attend the AFS Youth Assembly at the United Nations.

Lucas participated in a Masa Gap program after graduating from high school. “My program planted a seed in me. I discovered freedom and the power of creating and building from scratch. After the program, I returned to Argentina and realized that in Israel, where I was constantly interacting in English and Hebrew, I had no issue with my hearing. If I didn’t understand something, it was because of the language barrier, not my hearing. In Israel, I didn’t feel disabled.”

Lucas is on the Masa Changemakers list—18 exceptional young men and women, carefully selected from around the globe from Masa’s 200,000 alumni for their extraordinary accomplishments and contributions to the Jewish world and Israel. The Changemakers list highlights the inspiring impact of Masa alumni worldwide, showcasing their noteworthy achievements and the positive change they bring to their communities and beyond.

Another Masa alum on the list is Dean Cohen from Australia, who has also revolutionized how people with disabilities are treated in his country. Born and raised in Melbourne, Dean has been deeply connected to the Jewish community throughout his life. He now dedicates his time to the disability sector, striving to combat social isolation and foster meaningful connections between people with and without disabilities.

Dean is the Founder and Co-CEO of Flying Fox, a not-for-profit organization that tackles social isolation by providing fun social opportunities for young people with and without disabilities. Flying Fox facilitates regular social activities, getaways, and camps throughout the year, bringing together individuals to share exciting and adventurous experiences. Today, the organization has 20 employees, 500 active volunteer buddies, and serves hundreds of young people annually.

"Flying Fox began when a group of seven friends from our youth movement in our early 20s came together to run a camp. Initially, we planned to hand it over to the next generation, but we loved the work so much that we decided to continue ourselves.

"What started as a passion project has since evolved into a large-scale organization, now providing opportunities for hundreds of young people. One of our key differences is our ability to support individuals with more complex circumstances and unique support requirements. We create countless opportunities for people to belong and have fun –experiences they would not otherwise have access to.”

Like Lucas, Dean also describes his year in Israel with Masa as life-changing: “I went on Shnat with Habonim Dror, an experience that profoundly shaped my confidence, purpose, and sense of direction. When I founded Flying Fox, the deep sense of empowerment I had gained from the youth movement gave me the confidence to pursue meaningful work and step into a leadership role from day one. Beyond personal growth, I also developed practical skills that continue to shape my work today.”

All the members of the Changemakers list contribute to the Jewish people wherever they are, bringing hope to the future of Jewish communities worldwide. To read the full list, visit https://www.masaisrael.org/go/masas-change-makers/.

This article was written in cooperation with Masa.