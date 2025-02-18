Palestine Action vandalizes BBC HQ with fake blood, smashes glass

UK-based anti-Israel group Palestine Action targeted the BBC's headquarters in Portland Place, London, with graffiti on Monday.

Photos on the group's Instagram show the BBC sign and the building's walls dripping with red paint, designed to look like blood. The activists also smashed glass doors.

The group stated that this was done because "the BBC's [pro-Israel] systematic bias manufactures consent for the genocide and the ethnic cleansing of their homeland."

PA added that “the BBC’s biased reporting isn’t a simple case of poor journalism - it’s a matter of life and death.”

"For years, the BBC has consistently minimized Israel's violence against Palestinians while amplifying the narratives of the oppressors, perpetuating a deadly cycle of misinformation and false equivalency," the statement continued.

Complaints of BBC coverage

According to Palestine Action, more than 100 BBC employees complained of the corporation's "failure to adhere to its own editorial standards" regarding news coverage of Palestine.

This is in reference to a December 2024 letter addressed to Director General of the BBC Tim Davie, demanding the broadcaster “recommit to fairness, accuracy, and impartiality” in reporting on the Israel-Hamas War.

The letter accused the BBC of failing to provide “consistently fair and accurate evidence-based journalism in its coverage of Gaza.”

The Metropolitan Police has begun investigating the vandalism.

Palestine Action previously vandalized the broadcaster’s headquarters over its Israel-Hamas coverage in October 2023.