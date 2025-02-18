Michael Rapaport: Passion, Advocacy, and the Power of Jewish Pride

Award-winning actor, comedian, podcaster, Michael Rapaport, has become one of the most recognizable and outspoken voices for Israel in recent years. Known for his roles in films like True Romance, Higher Learning, and The Heat, as well as TV series such as Friends and Atypical, his candid and often fiery approach has garnered both admiration and controversy, particularly when it comes to his staunch advocacy for Israel and the Jewish people.

In a deeply candid conversation on IsraelCast, Rapaport sat down with host Steven Shalowitz for an unfiltered discussion about his Jewish identity, the current challenges facing Israel and Jewish communities worldwide, and the importance of humor in difficult times.

A Defining Moment for the Jewish People

Rapaport did not shy away from discussing the intensity of the current moment for Jews around the world. Reflecting on the aftermath of October 7, he described it as a time of both fear and awakening—a period that has reinforced the importance of Jewish pride and resilience. He compared the current landscape to a box of crayons with every possible color representing the range of emotions—anguish, courage, heartbreak, and hope.

Despite the challenges, Rapaport expressed unwavering confidence that Israel and the Jewish people would emerge stronger. "I don’t like saying it, but it's a scary time to be Jewish," he admitted, before immediately reaffirming, "But it's also an incredible time to be Jewish." His message was clear: this is not just a moment of survival, but of defining identity and strengthening resolve.

Calling Out Hollywood’s Silence

One of the most impassioned parts of the conversation centered around the silence—or worse, the open hostility—of many in the entertainment industry toward Israel. Rapaport has been a vocal critic of Hollywood figures who have either remained silent or expressed pro-Hamas sentiments. He called out the hypocrisy of celebrities who have championed every social cause imaginable while ignoring the suffering of Israeli hostages and terror victims.

"The silence has been beyond deafening," Rapaport stated bluntly. He expressed particular frustration with artists and actors who traditionally use their platforms for activism yet have ignored the atrocities committed against Israelis. "You wouldn't wear a pin celebrating murderers if you knew what you were talking about," he said, in reference to the red-handprint symbols seen on some in the entertainment world.

The Challenge of Separating Art from the Artist

Rapaport also shared a personal struggle that many Jews have faced since October 7—whether to continue consuming the work of artists who have taken anti-Israel stances. He admitted that it has become difficult to watch movies and shows featuring actors who have either been silent or outright hostile toward Israel.

As someone deeply embedded in Hollywood, he revealed that he has not had conversations with colleagues who hold anti-Israel views, because "some things just aren’t up for debate." However, he acknowledged that Jewish actors and industry professionals are often cautious about speaking out, for fear of professional repercussions.

Reclaiming Zionism with Pride

A key message Rapaport emphasized was the need for Jews to reclaim and proudly own the term "Zionist." He encouraged people to respond boldly when asked if they are Zionists: "You raise your hand and say yes. Proudly. Loudly. Zionism is our connection to Israel, to our history, and to our future."

He applauded Jewish National Fund-USA's initiative to build a World Zionist Village in Be'er Sheva, a tangible step toward reinforcing the beauty and inclusivity of Zionism. The $350 million 16-acre campus represents one of the largest philanthropic capital projects in Israel’s history and will spark the greatest conversations ever had about the future of Zionism. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The Role of Comedy in Difficult Times

Beyond advocacy, Rapaport highlighted the critical role humor plays in Jewish survival. He recalled his hesitation about performing comedy shows in Israel shortly after October 7, wondering if it was the right time to make people laugh. However, after speaking with IDF soldiers and Israelis, he realized that humor is not just appropriate—it’s essential.

Jewish humor has long been a coping mechanism, he explained, from the Borscht Belt days to modern stand-up. "I had to remind myself—this is what we do. We laugh. We find humor even in the darkest times. That’s what keeps us going."

A Journey Back to Israel

Rapaport’s recent trips to Israel—five in the last year alone—have profoundly shaped his connection to his Jewish identity. He described his first visit in late 2023 as "life-changing," particularly when he visited Hostage Square and sites affected by Hamas' attacks. That trip, and the ones that followed, solidified his commitment to standing up for Israel, using his voice unapologetically.

He’s already planning a return trip in April 2025, eager to continue learning, engaging, and advocating.

The Message for Jewish Advocates and Allies.

Rapaport closed with advice for those who want to speak up but feel uncertain or afraid. "There are many ways to fight. Find your voice, educate yourself, stay close to other Jews, and be proud. The Jewish people are going nowhere. Israel is going nowhere."

His message was clear: Now is the time for strength, unity, and unapologetic Jewish pride.

For more information about IsraelCast, visit jnf.org/IsraelCast, or, for Michael Rapaport’s stand-up tour, visit michaelrapaportcomedy.com. To support Jewish National Fund-USA and its vital work for the land and people of Israel, visit jnf.org.