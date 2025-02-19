‘A call to action’: New Mexico mayors convene for CAM antisemitism forum

As New Mexico continues to grapple with the rise of anti-Jewish incidents that spiked around the world in the wake of the start of the Israel-Hamas War over 500 days ago, a dozen leaders from across the southwestern US state convened for a forum hosted by Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) on Tuesday to discuss how their cities could combat antisemitism.

According to CAM, the rate of antisemitic incidents in New Mexico have quadrupled since the war began on October 7, 2023, following Hamas-led attacks in southern Israel that killed some 1,200 people.

Mayors and municipal officials were among those who attended the forum, which was co-hosted by Santa Fe, Española, and Las Vegas. The cities of Albuquerque, Pecos, Los Alamos, Grants, Santa Rosa, Bernalillo, Clovis, and Red River were also represented at the event.

During the forum, mayors present shared their experiences in countering hatred, discussed best practices, and developed strategies to combat antisemitism, CAM stated.

These strategies reportedly included local policy measures that could be implemented, greater engagement in CAM initiatives, and commitments from the cities to recognize Jewish American Heritage and to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism.

“Getting New Mexico mayors together is an important step toward preventing and addressing antisemitism and hate in all of our communities,” Santa Fe Mayor Alan Weber said. “In our discussions today, we all agreed to work together for the good of all of New Mexico –and that’s why we came together.”

The mayors participated in a roundtable discussion at the forum focusing on CAM’s Municipal Antisemitism Action Index. The discussion was moderated by CAM Chief Government Affairs Officer Lisa Katz.

Katz noted that the index helps cities evaluate and improve their responses to antisemitism.

'Powerful call to action against antisemitism'

“Today’s roundtable discussion was a powerful call to action against antisemitism and hate in general here in New Mexico, a testament to the importance of promoting understanding and unity for all,” Las Vegas Mayor David Romero added.

"Hate is a factor that is growing within our communities on various scales — not just limited to antisemitic hatred. Events such as these help us better prepare and understand how we grow our communities in a positive manner."

“The New Mexico Mayors Roundtable was a vital opportunity for local leaders to address the rising challenges of antisemitism, extremism, and hate-fueled violence affecting their communities,” Katz said after the forum, adding, “The leadership of these mayors and their peers throughout the state is essential in ensuring that New Mexico remains a place where all residents feel safe and respected.”