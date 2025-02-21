Istanbul arrests Uzbek national planning terrorist attacks on Jewish schools, synagogues

Istanbul police arrested an Uzbek national who was planning a terrorist attack on synagogues and Jewish schools in Turkey and abroad, according to Turkish news, citing the Counter-Terrorism Branch of the Istanbul Police Department on Thursday.

The terrorist, Abdulmalik A., who was reportedly a member of ISIS terrorist, was planning simultaneous terrorist attacks before being caught in Istanbul.

According to Hurriyet, the man was intercepted by security and intelligence units after they infiltrated messaging and e-mail networks of terrorist suspects and "deciphered the coded correspondence and encrypted dialogues to folllow A.'s."

The report added that the man was in Turkey legally. Hagia Sophia (Ayasofya), Istanbul, Turkey. (credit: thehakanarslan. Via Shutterstock)

No previous record of terrorist activities

Additionally, the man was allegedly chosen by ISIS because he "had no criminal record related to terrorist activities" and was therefore able to enter Turkey from a European country. According to the police, AA. was given orders by an ISIS official order by to carry out the attacks on synagogues and Jewish schools in Turkey and abroad.

Hurriyet reported that the investigation gave no detailed information regarding the timing of the planned attack, and the specific targets were not disclosed.