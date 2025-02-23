Conference of Presidents CEO: 'Allies we relied on vanished after Hamas attack' - interview

William Daroff, the CEO of the Conference of Presidents, said, "We in America felt a deep shock on October 7 when we saw the devastation caused by the Hamas terror attack. And then we were struck again when we saw the response in America a few days later." In an interview with the Jerusalem Post, Daroff added, "Many of the people we had stood with as allies, people we had lobbied with on Capitol Hill, were not there. They were not supporting us. They were denying the devastation of October 7.

"It was our 50th annual mission. We have been attending the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations' annual meetings in Israel for 50 years. This highlights the strong bond between Americans and the Israeli people."

William Daroff has met with leaders of major Jewish organizations and key figures in Israel, from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to President Isaac Herzog. In all of these meetings, his message has been clear: "We continue to this day to ensure that American Jewish leaders are engaging and dialoguing with Israeli officials and the people of Israel."

Daroff notes that since the Hamas attacks, their missions to Israel have been more focused on the people, especially those who lived through that day. "We've been engaging with people from the north and the south," he says. "The bond has grown stronger since October 7."

Jewish community can ultimately only count on itself

Daroff explains that the lack of statements from organizations and events on university campuses made him realize that the American Jewish community, while having many non-Jewish allies, can ultimately count on itself. "We are only as strong as we are unified. I believe that the onslaught Israel has faced and the challenges Jews in America and around the world have endured have brought us closer together as a Jewish community. Our souls are more connected than ever." Delegation at Conference of Presidents with William Daroff and Gadeer Kamal-Mreeh. (credit: COMBAT ANTISEMITISM MOVEMENT)

Daroff was asked by the Post about the relationship between the Jewish community and US President Donald Trump one month into his second term. He responded by saying, "In the current Trump administration, many of the people in leadership roles, particularly in relation to US-Israel relations, are individuals the Jewish community has worked with for years. These include figures like Marco Rubio, John Ratcliffe, and Mike Huckabee. They have all been very pro-Israel and supportive of our community. Many of us have already established relationships with Trump's officials, which is a different dynamic compared to when President Trump first took office eight years ago."

Daroff concludes the interview by noting that Jewish organizations have been working incredibly well together since Hamas's terrorist attacks. "I’ve never seen an environment where American Jewish organizations are collaborating so effectively on these issues. I think that October 7 helped focus our attention as Jewish leaders on what really matters."