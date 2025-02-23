Vigil for Nasrallah to be held in NYC amid Lebanon funeral

A vigil for deceased former Hezbollah general-secretary Hassan Nasrallah and former Hezbollah executive council head Hashem Safieddine is set to be held in New York City on Sunday, mirroring the terrorist group's Beirut funeral ceremony the same day.

The Bronx anti-War Coalition called on supporters to bring flags, flowers, and candles to the Washington Square Park event in order to pay tribute to Nasrallah and Safieddine, "who both ascended to martyrdom" when killed in separate 2024 Israeli airstrikes.

"Let us demonstrate to the world in the heart of the empire that the path of Resistance is immortal," the group said on Instagram on Saturday.

The revolutionary group had also shared on Saturday calls from Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hamas, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine encouraging participation in Sunday's funeral service in Lebanon.

Far-right group Betar US said on X Saturday that it would protest and film the event, warning that it would provide footage to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Betar US urged American citizens to attend with Israeli and American flags.

NYC | Sun. Feb 23, 5PM @ WSPJoin us to honor the Master of Resistance & martyrs Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah & Hashem Safieddine—both ascended to martyrdom last Sept amid zi*nist aggression against Lebanon. Let’s prove Resistance is immortal. Bring flags, flowers, candles. Mask up. pic.twitter.com/KRLsWU8N9a — Bronx Anti-War Coalition (@BXAntiWar) February 21, 2025

"Nasrallah killed hundreds of Americans and Jews," said Betar US. "This is a terrorist event."

Allegations of 'zionist' plot to attack

Within Our Lifetime leader, Nerdeen Kiswnani warned on social media that Zionist groups were planning to attack the event.

"Regardless of where you ideologically lie, they shouldn’t be emboldened enough to crash every pro-resistance pro-Palestine event and action in NYC," Kiswani cautioned on X.