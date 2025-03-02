European Jewish leader to 'Post': Jews, Israel can never cooperate with AfD, FPO - exclusive

VIENNA – In the week the far right Alternative for Germany (AfD) became the second strongest party in Germany, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa´ar officially announced in Brussels that Israel was normalizing relations with three other far-right European parties that had been boycotted by Jerusalem until now: National Rally in France, the Swedish Democrats in Sweden, and VOX in Spain.

Prior to this, the Likud was admitted as an observer by the “Patriots for Europe” caucus in the European Parliament, in which all three parties are members, as well as the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ). A meeting between representatives of the Likud and the FPÖ at the congress of the Patriots in Madrid was used by the FPÖ to announce the end of Israel´s long boycott against this party. Since the FPÖ was at the same time downgrading relations with Israel in the coalition negotiations it held to form a new government in Austria, the Likud had to retract its reconciliatory position and announce that it is distancing itself from the FPÖ, which made the FPÖ very angry.

While Israel is looking for ways to create new political alliances in a changing Europe, Dr. Ariel Muzicant, president of the European Jewish Congress (EJC) and former head of the Austrian Jewish community, feels a growing despair, not only because of the extremely troubled times that Jews experience all over Europe, especially after the October 7 massacre, but at the growing misunderstanding among the Israeli government on the the position of European Jewry as well.

“The results of the German election show that we have in Europe a strengthening of the extreme Left and Right,” Muzicant said in an interview with The Jerusalem Post. “What the Jews in Europe feel today, and Germany is a very good example for that, is that we are between a rock and a hard place: the extreme Right, the extreme Left, and the Islamists. We don't have a problem with right-wing populist parties. We have a problem with parties that cross a certain red line, on the Left and Right, when it comes to antisemitism and to national-socialist ideas. The AfD in Germany and the FPÖ in Austria are classic examples of that. The Jewish communities have good relations with Giorgia Meloni, Geert Wilders, and others. But they can not have relations with parties like the AfD and FPÖ for the simple reason that they have Nazi or neo-Nazi origins, deny the Holocaust, and promote antisemitic views.”

Q: Can you do something to change this situation?

A: 1.5 million European Jews can not persuade 500 million Europeans. I can only tell you that the situation makes us extremely nervous. The tsunami of antisemitism that followed the atrocities of October 7 and the shockwave throughout the Jewish communities seeing how Israel was attacked and the terrible situation of the hostages and their families have dramatically changed the perception of our well being in Europe as Jews. The main question for us is not if we can change something about the extreme right. The main question for us is do we have a future in Europe and how do we deal with the tremendous shock after what happened to so many Israelis. I don't know if the Israelis understand how much this has affected and shocked European Jewry. Far-right Freedom Party (FPO) leader Herbert Kickl gives a speech in Voesendorf, Austria, January 18, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/LISA LEUTNER)

Q: You reject any contact with the AfD and FPÖ?

A: We cannot talk to the AfD and FPÖ at all. This is categoric and it is not going to change. I have an ongoing fight with some members of certain Israeli parties, who think that they have to meet and talk to AfD and FPÖ politicians. Why do I have this stance? Because in Austria and in Germany – where national-socialism came from, where the perpetrators originated from – a Jew who wants to live in these countries must have a very clear stand against what we call in German “Keller-Nazis,” basement Nazis, that only expose their true views among themselves, and open Nazis and open antisemites that we have in the AfD and the FPÖ. It's a totally different situation to the other populist right wing parties, which you have in Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, and other places.

Q: So you won’t talk to the AfD or the FPÖ no matter what?

A: If tomorrow these parties get rid of all their Nazis, meaning 40% of their personnel, stop denying the Holocaust, stop promoting Nazi ideology, stop using Nazi codes, then we will se. But, at the moment, what we see is exactly the contrary. Usage of Nazi codes is increasing, national-socialist ideas are increasing, In Austria, FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl presents himself as a “Volkskanzler,” people's chancellor. That is a classical Nazi term. Re-immigration, Bevölkerungsaustausch (population transfer) – all these are constantly used codes, which are meant for the ears of the Nazi supporters and are a clear proof that these two parties have not changed. A prominent member of the AfD, Maximilian Krah, said that not all members of the SS were criminals. Kickl said exactly the same in a debate with me in 2010. For Krah’s quote, the AfD was excluded from the Patriots group in the European Parliament. The FPÖ, however, was not excluded when Kickl said those things. It is exactly the same wording and provocation. So why should we now consider changing our attitude towards them?

The problem that I have with some Israeli politicians is that they do not know history and they do not speak to the Jewish communities. They think that they know better and they tell us: “We know better what is good for Israel.” Well, they do not.

Q: But how effective is boycotting these parties since at the end of the day you see that it just makes these parties stronger?

A: The “Firewall” against these parties is indeed not effective. They are indeed getting stronger and stronger. But, understand: as a Jew, who is second generation to Holocaust survivors, with all the Jews that were murdered by Austrians and Germans, we must retain a certain moral and political position. If we lose this position, we have no right to live as proud Jews in these countries. We should pack and leave. It's different if you live in Spain.

Q: You say that Jews do not feel at home here anymore but Israel, after October 7, is not seen anymore as a safe haven. What are the options?

European Jews are desperate. They are not only desperate because their plan B, Israel as a safe haven, seems to have collapsed, but because of how much they are affected by what is going on inside Israel. Many in the Jewish communities mobilized to help the hostages and their families. This situation has shocked everybody. The communities are overwhelmed with the necessity to stand by Israel. It is not just the war, but the whole mess that happened before the war with the demonstrations against the judiciary reform. Jews always believed that Israel is a real democracy and with all the differences between left and right the Israelis will somehow overcome their problems.

The situation for us is bad. Jews have understood that Canada, the UK, Australia are not safe havens and Israel as a plan B is a difficult choice because people are afraid. On the other hand, I met with people of the Aliyah and Integration Ministry and the Jewish Agency and told them that if they act right, they might have one million olim from Western countries, especially from Europe where Jews say that they’ve had enough of the antisemitic tsunami and there is no future for them in Europe. But, we are afraid of what is happening in Israel. We are very concerned that infighting will start again.

Q: Doesn't Israel need a strong Jewish Diaspora in such difficult times?

A: In order to have a strong Diaspora, we have to build it. The Diaspora right now is in a bad condition. Not every Jew is going to make aliyah. It will be a decision each person will have to make for themselves. But, I can tell you that young Jews, who have a strong Jewish identity, are going to move to Israel. They’ve had enough. Those who are afraid of the situation in Israel or have less Jewish roots and identity will continue to live in the Diaspora.

Nobody expected that October 7 would completely change the Diaspora. Solidarity with Israel has risen tremendously – as much as antisemitism has risen. In order to have a strong Diaspora, we need the Isralei government to understand that its best ally besides the US is the Jewish Diaspora. Talking to the Diaspora, understanding the Diaspora, and helping the Diaspora are necessities. Unfortunately, we have some members in the Israeli government that just don't understand the problem. It's not specific to the incumbent government, but in this government there are some members that we are really angry with.

Q: What did October 7 do to you personally?

A: There are two events that changed my life. The first was the Six Day War and the second October 7. I have participated in building the Jewish community in Austria for over five decades and today I am asking myself if it was the right thing to do. The future of my grandchildren is definitely not here. I have become more Zionist than I was before.