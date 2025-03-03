Greta Thunberg and PYM protest Maersk for shipping weapons to Israel

Greta Thunberg joined a Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) protest outside Maersk's headquarters in Copenhagen last week under the slogan "Cut Ties from Genocide."

This was part of PYM's "Mask off Maersk Campaign," targeting the Danish shipping company for operating in Israel.

Thunberg appeared at the protest wearing a black-and-white Palestinian keffiyeh and claimed that Maersk has shipped equipment to Israel to "arm them during their genocide in Gaza."

"We are here to demand that Maersk must stop all the transportation of weapons and weapon components to Israel," Thunberg added.

"They must terminate all contract and investment that supports the genocide and occupation of Palestine, and Denmark must implement the full military embargo on Israel," she added.

"We take it on ourselves because we know that these big companies are all about profit. That's why we are using our democratic duty to stand up for...a free Palestine. That's why we are occupying Maersk right now." Thunberg clarified, explaining why they organized the sit-in outside Maersk HQ.

Demanding Maersk ceases Israel operations

"The protesters demand that Maersk stops transporting military cargo to Israel and all contracts with the Israeli ministry of defense," PYM wrote on its official social media, adding that "Maersk is one of the most profitable companies on earth, with money soaked in the blood of thousands of Palestinian martyrs."

"In the past year, Maersk has shipped millions of pounds (lbs) of military equipment to Israel from the U.S. Targeting Maersk directly disrupts the flow of military cargo in this supply chain used to genocide Palestinians." PYM's social media alleged.

PYM stated that the protest lasted for four hours, with "nearly 1,000" activists being met with "tear gas and batons." Scuffles between Danish police and PYM protesters outside Maersk HQ in Copenhagen, February 2025. (credit: Screenshot/Instagram)

"A few sustained injuries, a few were taken to the hospital," PYM added on its Instagram account.

Arrests were allegedly made. PYM claimed, "We are still waiting for those arrested to be released."