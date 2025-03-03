Actor Liev Schreiber: ‘US aid cuts are exacerbating Ukraine’s suffering’

Actor and activist Liev Schreiber warned that recent US aid cuts are worsening Ukraine’s humanitarian crisis, calling for urgent support to local organizations providing relief.

Speaking via video from New York at a special event hosted by The Genesis Prize Foundation (GPF) in Tel Aviv last week, Schreiber highlighted the devastating impact of reduced international assistance.

“Our primary concern as an organization is humanitarian aid, ensuring support for local Ukrainian NGOs,” Schreiber said. “But we are just a drop in the ocean, and at this time, the need has grown tremendously.”

Schreiber, co-founder of BlueCheck Ukraine, emphasized that local Ukrainian NGOs are now carrying the brunt of the relief efforts amid increasing Russian attacks and a particularly harsh winter.

"Regardless of how we feel about the political situation or engagement, we have a human responsibility to respond to this crisis," he said.

Schreiber is an American actor, director, and activist best known for his roles in Ray Donovan, Spotlight, and numerous Shakespearean stage productions. He is also the co-founder of BlueCheck Ukraine, an organization dedicated to vetting and funding local NGOs providing humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

Jewish organizations rally support for Ukraine

The event, marking the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion, was hosted at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation by GPF Chairman Stan Polovets and Natan Sharansky. It honored Jewish activists and NGOs that have played a pivotal role in assisting Ukrainian refugees, displaced families, and frontline communities.

Among the 21 organizations represented were United Hatzalah, The Jewish Agency for Israel, HIAS, Hillel, JCC Association of North America, and Tikva.

Eli Beer, Founder and President of United Hatzalah, echoed Schreiber’s concerns, warning that funding shortages are limiting humanitarian outreach.

"With the support of GPF and others, we are able to focus on delivering aid to those who need it most," Beer said. "But the demand is only growing, and resources are becoming scarcer."

Polovets: ‘I’m ashamed, but not surprised’

GPF Chairman Stan Polovets, a longtime supporter of Ukrainian aid efforts, expressed disappointment in U.S. policy, saying he was “ashamed, but not surprised” by the administration’s approach to the war.

Polovets recalled a 2023 meeting in Kyiv where GPF considered honoring a Ukrainian humanitarian leader with the Genesis Prize. However, as air raid sirens blared, the nominee declined, saying:

“How can I accept the prize and be celebrated when I have to deal with these kinds of events on almost a daily basis?”

The stakes of a prolonged war

While BlueCheck Ukraine does not rely on USAID funding, Schreiber’s team warned that the ripple effect of U.S. cuts has placed an even greater strain on local NGOs.

“The broad effect of these funding cuts is putting a much greater burden on the very organizations closest to the needs,” said Michael Gold Park, a BlueCheck Ukraine co-founder. “They can’t possibly make up for the massive shortfall left by reduced U.S. aid.”

As the war enters its fourth year, the event concluded with a moment of silence for the victims of the conflict, as well as those killed in the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

Despite the grim reality, Schreiber and Jewish humanitarian groups pledged to continue their work, ensuring that local Ukrainian organizations receive the necessary support to carry on their mission.