Bnei Menashe gallery opens in Sderot, showcasing lost tribe’s history

The history and culture of the Bnei Menashe community will be in the spotlight this Wednesday at the open-to-the-public inauguration of the Bnei Menashe Gallery in Sderot.

Rabbi David Lhungdim, the community Rabbi of Bnei Menashe in Sderot, said they welcome all Jews to celebrate and learn about the community’s history.

“This gallery is not just about the past—it’s about strengthening our connection to Am Yisrael and embracing our future in Israel,” Lhungdim said. “We want our younger generations and all of Israel to know our story, our struggles, and our faith. We invite all our Jewish brothers and sisters to join us in celebrating this milestone.”

The exhibition is set to feature historical manuscripts of Bnei Menashe’s early connections to the Jewish world, artifacts, and garments of the community, an AI-animated film of the story of Bnei Menashe, and photographs documenting their Aliyah and integration into Israeli society.

The Bnei Menashe community claims descent from the Lost Tribes of Israel, and have pushed for recognition and acceptance from the broader Jewish community, particularly from Israel, to allow them to make aliyah. Documents solidifying the relationship between Israel and India. (credit: Courtesy)

Where in India are the Bnei Menashe from?

India's Manipur state is home to the Bnei Menashe—who are part of the Kuki ethnic group—and have faced discrimination and violence in the region for a significant amount of time.

The gallery will serve as a bridge between the past and present, the statement said, by guiding visitors along the journey of the Bnei Menashe, “who preserved their Jewish heritage through generations in India and made Aliyah to Israel to reunite with Am Yisrael.”

At the gallery opening, there will also be a Seudat Hodaya (thanksgiving meal) to express “our deep gratitude to Hashem for His blessings, including the miraculous safety of our community during the tragic events of October 7, 2023.”

Alfei Menashe—the first Bnei Menashe synagogue in the country—opened in Sderot in 2015 and operated in the same location for nine years before being moved to a new location in the southern Israeli city in September 2023. This relocation saved the community during the October 7 attacks, as their old location was close to the site of a main attack.

The Bnei Menashe community has one of the highest rates of IDF service after aliyah, with 99% of the men serving in the military while 10% of the women also serve, with the rest in national service.

A brief mention of “Jerusalem Post Weekly” is mentioned in one of the 1971 historical documents on display, as part of communications between officials in India and Israel regarding a potential subscription.

Reuters, Yuval Barnea, and Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.