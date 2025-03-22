Bipartisan lawmakers call on Trump admin. to unfreeze security funding for religious institutions

(JTA) — Nearly 80 members of Congress from both parties are calling for the Trump administration to end a freeze on security funding for religious institutions.

The halt to the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, or NSGP, began recently as part of an overall funding freeze on FEMA, the federal disaster relief agency. Synagogues, schools and Jewish community centers have long relied on the funding, which goes to religious institutions of all kinds, to pay for measures like security cameras or bollards to protect their buildings.

“At a time when hate and violence against faith-based communities across this country are at historic levels, the NSGP has provided life-saving funding to protect faith-based communities and institutions,” read the letter, which had 79 signatories. “The NSGP is one of the most effective and critical programs for protecting the Jewish community and all faith-based communities from attack.”

The letter was addressed to FEMA Acting Administrator Cameron Hamilton. It was led by Democratic Reps. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Jared Moskowitz of Florida and Gabe Amo of Rhode Island, as well as Republicans Max Miller of Ohio, Mike Lawler of New York and Michael McCaul of Texas. Gottheimer, Moskowitz and Miller are Jewish.

Security for the Jewish community

It asks for a briefing to Congress to explain the rationale behind the pause on funding, and asks whether those who were awarded grants will receive their promised funds.

The program has historically received bipartisan support, and as tallies of antisemitic incidents have spiked in recent years, Jewish groups have called for NSGP funding levels to be increased. In 2023, $305 million was disbursed, which covered less than half of all applications. The following year, the program endured a 10% cut under a compromise negotiated by President Joe Biden and Congress.

“The Nonprofit Security Grant Program is a lifeline for vulnerable institutions, and ensuring the swift and efficient disbursement of these funds is essential to safeguarding communities in the face of growing threats,” said Lauren Wolman, the Anti-Defamation League’s director of federal policy and strategy, in a press release sent by Gottheimer’s office.