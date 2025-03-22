Former Teva CEO launched bid for World Zionist Congress, warns ‘Israel 4.0 is already here’

Dr. Jeremy Levin, former CEO of Teva Pharmaceuticals and a prominent figure in the global biotech industry, announced his candidacy for the upcoming World Zionist Congress, calling for a generational awakening to reshape Israel’s future in the wake of October 7.

The World Zionist Congress, often called the “Jewish parliament,” is the official representative body of the global Jewish people in matters relating to Zionism. Established in 1897 by Theodor Herzl, the Congress convenes every five years and influences how hundreds of millions of dollars are allocated to programs in Israel and the Jewish Diaspora. While relatively unknown to the general public, the Congress is a key player in shaping Jewish Agency policy and decisions about Jewish identity, immigration, education, and religious life in Israel.

Levin, who now leads Ovid Therapeutics and was previously a senior executive at Bristol Myers-Squibb, is campaigning as part of the AID Coalition—a new alliance of Israeli-Americans committed to democracy, pluralism, and transparency.

In a manifesto released with his candidacy, Levin introduced the term "Israel 4.0" to describe what he called the country's "moment of awakening." He wrote that Israel had passed through three previous stages: the founding generation focused on survival ("Israel 1.0"), a period of immigration and high-tech expansion ("Israel 2.0"), and an era of complacency that assumed economic growth could substitute for civic cohesion ("Israel 3.0").

“October 7 shattered that illusion,” Levin wrote. “It reminded us that democracy does not maintain itself. The social and political rifts we ignored have revealed themselves in full force, and the nation understands there is no more room for indifference.”

How to bring about real change

He argued that real change won’t come from existing political parties, but from civil society and independent leadership. “Exceptional people with deep moral foundations shaped by the struggles and achievements of the state since its establishment are at the forefront,” he said.

Levin was born in South Africa to a family that fled apartheid due to their moral opposition to the regime. He is now a US citizen and has long been involved in both Jewish communal life and global medical innovation.

He emphasized that his run is about values—not politics. “The battle for Israel’s future is not only in the streets; it is also in the institutions that shape the nation’s direction,” Levin wrote. “The people of Israel have awakened, demanding accountability, and reclaiming their role in shaping the country’s future.”

The AID Coalition slate opposes extremism of all kinds and says it aims to ensure that Zionist movement resources are used to support education, community building, and pluralistic Jewish life—rather than political patronage.

The World Zionist Congress election will determine American Jewish representation within the World Zionist Organization, which has influence over appointments and budgets in major Jewish institutions. Campaigns are now underway across ideological lines, with dozens of slates competing for votes from Jewish communities around the world.

“Israel 4.0 is already here,” Levin concluded. “And I am standing in these elections because I believe the next chapter must be shaped with intention, integrity, and an unbreakable commitment to the values that built this nation.”