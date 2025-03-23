Down with the avocados: UK pro-Palestine group boycotts Israeli produce

The UK-based activist group Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) has launched a campaign urging people to boycott Israeli produce and Coca-Cola in support of Palestine.

PSC called on "individuals, shops, cafés, and venues to boycott Israeli produce and Coca-Cola" with the aim of ultimately removing products from shop shelves. Products that are particularly targeted are avocados, hummus, dates, and oranges, which are sometimes produced in Israel.

On Saturday, The Telegraph reported that pro-Palestine activists had removed avocados, hummus, and dates from the shelves of a Preston branch of the supermarket Waitrose and then loaded them into trolleys.

The PSC told supporters that “Israeli fresh produce, like avocados, oranges, herbs, and dates, is grown in illegal Israeli settlements on stolen Palestinian land. When businesses in Britain sell this produce, they are supporting and profiting from Israel’s land theft and ethnic cleansing.”

Earlier in the month, activists from Chorley For Palestine piled avocados, dates, and hummus into trolleys and replaced them with stickers accusing Israel of genocide.

PSC is also boycotting Coca-Cola, claiming it operates a regional distribution center in an Israeli settlement in east Jerusalem.

As part of the campaign, protesters will hold a national day of action on April 5.

During an online planning meeting, Owen Chambers of Bristol Apartheid Free Zone said: “What we’re doing... is going around to shops in the area, specifically targeting independent greengrocers at the moment. And we are saying your community will support these shops if you also pledge to stop stocking Israeli fresh produce.”

Ben Jamal of the PSC said, "By focusing together on the same targets across Britain, we can ensure that our boycott actions are causing real economic consequences for corporations that enable the Israeli apartheid."

'Intimidation'

A spokesman for the Campaign Against Antisemitism told The Telegraph that “Once again, anti-Israel activists are resorting to the sort of boycott tactics that Jews have seen time and again over the centuries."

CAA added that "more than four-fifths of British Jews feel that boycotts of Israeli products constitute intimidation, according to our polling."

"These campaigns make no difference to events abroad but make all the difference here at home in ostracizing Jews and making their lives miserable."

In February 2024, an activist named Chris Dindar was charged with destroying £150 worth of Sabra hummus in a Hastings Sainsbury’s branch, although the Criminal Prosecution Service ultimately dropped the charge in January 2025 after deciding “there was not enough evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction”.