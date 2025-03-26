Bruce Pearl brings his unwavering support of Israel to the March Madness stage

Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind, whether about basketball or issues he deeply cares about. Following Auburn’s victory over Creighton in the NCAA Tournament, Pearl used his platform to bring attention to the plight of Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old Israeli-American being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

For Pearl, this was not just a passing mention or a spur-of-the-moment decision – it was a deeply personal act rooted in his identity as a Jewish-American and his lifelong support for Israel. His actions are part of a consistent pattern of advocacy for Israel, making him one of the most vocal figures in college sports on this issue.

After Auburn’s win, Pearl opened his postgame press conference with an emotional statement about Alexander.

“I get asked a lot how this basketball program has become so competitive over the last eight years,” Pearl said. “But for me, I believe it was God’s plan to give us this success… to remind the world that Edan Alexander is still held hostage in Gaza right now. An American held hostage.”

Pearl later explained in an interview with OutKick’s Trey Wallace that his decision to speak out was unplanned but felt divinely inspired. AUBURN TIGERS coach Bruce Pearl talks with his players during a practice at the YMCA in Jerusalem this week as part of the college team’s trip to the Holy Land. (credit: YEHUDA HALICKMAN)

“You’re walking from the locker room to the press conference, and you’re thanking the Lord, ‘God, what a blessing, thank you for this blessing,’ and I don’t know what came over me or what I heard,” Pearl recalled. “I thought of Edan Alexander.”

Before addressing the media, he turned to his players, asking if they would support him in using the moment to highlight Alexander’s situation. His team, including freshman Tahaad Pettiford, immediately agreed.

“Tahaad was like, ‘No, coach, he’s an American,’” Pearl said.

Pearl was clear that his statement was not about injecting politics into sports.

"It's not politics at all, it's survival," he said. "I'm a Jewish-American, and I'm so grateful to this country for saving my family's life."

Pearl’s deep connection to Israel and the Jewish people is well documented. His grandfather immigrated to the United States in 1929, and Pearl has often spoken about his family’s gratitude for the freedom and safety they found in America. His support for Israel has been unwavering, and he has never hesitated to speak out, whether in personal interviews, on social media, or now, from the podium of the NCAA Tournament.

“This is just good versus evil, and right versus wrong,” Pearl said. “I just wanted to express more than anything our gratitude. But also, remind people you don’t know his name. He’s an American, he’s being held hostage.”

This is far from the first time Pearl has used his platform to support Israel and raise awareness about issues affecting the Jewish people.

In 2009, he led a group of Jewish college basketball players on a trip to Israel, helping them connect with their heritage while also promoting the game internationally. He has also participated in pro-Israel rallies and has been outspoken about antisemitism, calling on people to recognize and combat it.

When the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel occurred, Pearl was among the first prominent figures in American sports to condemn the violence and express his solidarity with Israel.

“The world cannot sit back and watch innocent people slaughtered,” he wrote on social media at the time. “We stand with Israel.”

Pearl has also been a longtime advocate for educational initiatives that strengthen ties between Israel and the United States, frequently speaking at events that promote Jewish heritage and history. His outspokenness has made him a rare figure in American sports – a coach unafraid to speak about issues beyond basketball, even when they may be controversial.

What stands out in Pearl’s latest statement is the way his players backed him up without hesitation. In an era where many coaches and athletes avoid speaking out on sensitive issues, Pearl has built a team culture where players understand the importance of standing up for what’s right.

By asking his players if they were comfortable with him making the statement, Pearl not only showed respect for their opinions but also demonstrated the strong bond within the team. Their immediate support speaks volumes about the character of the Auburn program and the values Pearl has instilled in his players.

Why this goes beyond basketball

Pearl’s willingness to speak out on behalf of Edan Alexander is significant not only for the Jewish community but for anyone who believes in the power of sports as a platform for justice. The NCAA Tournament is one of the biggest stages in American sports, with millions watching. By using his time in front of the cameras to bring awareness to Alexander’s plight, Pearl ensured that the issue reached a broader audience than it otherwise might have.

His actions also send a message to the Jewish community – especially young Jewish athletes and fans – that they have a strong advocate in the world of college sports. In a time when antisemitism is on the rise globally, having a high-profile figure like Pearl unapologetically stand up for Jewish causes is both rare and inspiring.

Pearl has built Auburn into a powerhouse program, but his impact extends far beyond the court. He leads by example, demonstrating to his players that being a leader means using your voice for more than just X’s and O’s.

His advocacy for Israel and Jewish causes is not a one-time statement but a consistent part of who he is. As Auburn continues its pursuit of a national championship, Pearl has already won something more important – the respect of those who admire his courage and conviction.

In a sports world where many avoid taking stands, Bruce Pearl continues to be a voice for what he believes is right. And for those who support Israel, the Jewish community, or simply the cause of justice, that is something worth celebrating.