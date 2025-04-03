Sharona Nazarian becomes first Jewish Iranian-American woman mayor in US history

Jewish Iranian-American Sharona Nazarian was elected as mayor of Beverly Hills on April 1, reportedly making her the first ever Jewish Iranian-American woman mayor in United States history, and the first Iranian-American female mayor of Beverly Hills.

Nazarian - a clinical psychologist - was sworn in at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and will serve as mayor for one year.

In her swearing-in speech, Nazarian said, "Today I stand before you as the first Iranian American woman to serve as the mayor of Beverly Hills."

"I am an immigrant. English is my third language. I came to this great nation due to religious persecution. No one was there to be my voice, and things didn’t always come easily. But I refused to have a victim mentality. You see, I believe that hard work and dedication are key to getting things done, and I promise to work hard for you.”

In her speech, Nazarian also expressed a desire for social justice through peace and tolerance and her focus on combatting antisemitism and preserving reproductive rights.

She committed to countering crime in the area, saying, “If you’re even thinking about committing a crime in Beverly Hills, you’d better think twice.”

Involvement in Jewish organizations

Nazarian has been actively involved with Jewish and Israeli organizations, having served as the former national vice president of Friends of Israeli Disabled Veterans, a board member of Sinai Temple, a former member of several Committees for the Jewish Federation of LA, an executive board member at USC Hillel, and a board member for WIZO.

On February 27, 2025, she wrote, "Beverly Hills has always stood against antisemitism and injustice"

"We are proud to be a city that stands for dignity, inclusion, and safety, and we remain committed to being a safe space for the Jewish community and for all who face hate."

The first Jewish Iranian-American mayor of Beverly Hills was Jamshid "Jimmy" Delshad in 2007.