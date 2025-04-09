Kazakhstan textbooks promote tolerance, respect for Judaism, Israel - IMPACT report finds

Kazakhstan's school curriculum offers a largely positive portrayal of Judaism and Jewish history, and in many cases, a balanced approach to the Arab-Israeli conflict, according to a new report released by the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-se).

The report is the third and final in a series examining educational content in Central Asia, conducted in partnership with the Ruderman Family Foundation. Previous reports analyzed curricula in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

IMPACT-se researchers reviewed more than 100 Kazakh and Russian-language textbooks published between 2015 and 2023, covering grades 2 through 11. The study, authored by Dr. Zeev Levin and Dr. Talant Aktanzhanov, focused in particular on how Jews, Judaism, Israel, and the Arab-Israeli conflict are portrayed.

Judaism portrayed as part of multicultural fabric

Textbooks describe Judaism as one of the world's foundational monotheistic religions, with its core beliefs, scriptures, and historical development outline respectfully. Jewish contributions to global culture, science, and intellectual life are acknowledged, and Judaism is presented as an integral part of Kazakhstan's diverse society.

However, the report notes a lingering problematic narrative in the portrayal of Jewish figures in Christian historical contexts. One Grade 10 textbook describes Jewish religious leaders as responsible for the persecution of Jesus without referencing his Jewish identity.

Limited Holocaust education, but antisemitism addressed

Kazakhstani textbooks mention antisemitism, primarily in the context of Nazi Germany. The genocide of Jews and Roma is acknowledged, although the term "Holocaust" and associated vocabulary such as a "concentration camps" and "ghettos" are notably absent.

One textbook also briefly references antisemitism in 1920s America under President Calvin Coolidge, a relatively rare inclusion in curricula outside the West.

Mixed narrative on Israel and the conflict

The textbooks' treatment of Israel and the Arab-Israeli conflict varies. Some Grade 10-11 history and geography books present a more balanced perspective, outlining the UN Partition Plan, peace negotiations, and the role of both Israeli right-wing factions and Palestinian extremist groups in obstructing peace efforts.

Palestinian terrorism is addressed directly in several instances. Suicide bombings, airplane hijackings, and indiscriminate attacks are mentioned, with organizations such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad identified as terrorist groups. The PLO is described as having conducted a campaign of "sabotage and terrorism."

One Grade 10 textbook acknowledges Israeli efforts toward peace, including the dismantling of certain settlements, while referring to territories captured in 1967 as "occupied."

Israel's cultural and linguistic revival is also positively depicted. A Grade 11 literature praises the renewal of the Hebrew language and draws parallels to efforts in Kazakhstan to preserve and revitalize the Kazakh language.

In contrast, textbooks for younger students - particularly in Grades 8 and 9 - tend to adopt more critical and occasionally one-sided views. One textbook describes Israel's policies as "a threat to world order and security," citing the unresolved Palestinian issue and Israeli actions in the 1970s and 1980s.

Commitment to tolerance and countering extremism

The report emphasizes Kazakhstan's consistent messaging on religious tolerance, coexistence, and pluralism. Textbooks promote mutual respect between ethnic and religious groups and frame diversity as a national strength.

A Grade 11 textbook states: “Kazakhstan is a multinational, multi-confessional state, where interethnic harmony and interreligious dialogue have become a priority.”

Visual depictions of interfaith harmony include illustrations of religious leaders, among them Israel’s Chief Rabbi, symbolizing Kazakhstan’s commitment to inclusion.

Textbooks also distinguish between religious conservatism and radicalism. Extremism is consistently condemned. A Grade 11 geography textbook explicitly names terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda, the Taliban, the Muslim Brotherhood, and the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU) as threats to peace and stability.

Model for the region?

IMPACT-se CEO Marcus Sheff praised Kazakhstan’s approach to multicultural education. “Kazakhstan plays a significant role in the region and beyond, particularly as a prominent advocate for peace and conflict resolution on the global stage,” he said. “Its textbooks foster a tolerant, inclusive society. By promoting respect and rejecting extremism, Kazakhstan is setting an important example for Muslim-majority countries.”

Ruderman Family Foundation President Jay Ruderman also welcomed the findings, “Kazakhstan stands at an important crossroads between East and West. It is encouraging to see that its curriculum promotes cultural inclusivity and peace. Judaism and Jewish history are presented within a framework of ethnic and religious tolerance. Through such education, Kazakhstan is laying the groundwork for a more peaceful and prosperous future.”