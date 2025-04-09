Most Americans view Israel more unfavorably than before Oct. 7, Pew survey finds

(JTA) — A new study by the Pew Research Center has found that most Americans (53%) have an unfavorable view of Israel. This is compared to 42% unfavorability in 2022.

Additionally, it found that Americans across age groups and party lines feel less favorably toward Israel than they did before Oct. 7, 2023. Views of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are divided along partisan lines.

37% of Republicans view Israel unfavorably, compared to 27% in 2022.

69% of Democrats view Israel unfavorably, compared to 53% in 2022.

It also found that Americans don’t want the United States to conquer Gaza, a policy that President Donald Trump first proposed in February. An illustration US President Donald Trump and the Gaza Strip (credit: REUTERS, SHUTTERSTOCK)

Furthermore, the survey found that 62% of Americans oppose Trump’s oft-repeated proposal that the United States should take over Gaza — including 49% who strongly oppose the idea — while 15% support it. In the president’s own party, 44% oppose the idea and 27% support it.

But 46% of Americans say it is somewhat or very likely that Trump will pursue the policy. The poll was published Tuesday and conducted prior to Trump’s meeting this week with Netanyahu, when he again floated the policy.

Views of young people

Young people in both parties have relatively high unfavorables toward Israel: 50% of Republicans under 49, and 71% of Democrats in that age group, view Israel unfavorably.

The only US religious groups that have a majority favorable view toward Israel are Jews (at 73%) and Protestants (at 57%), according to the survey. In particular, 72% of white evangelicals view Israel favorably. Catholics are split at 53% unfavorable and 45% favorable. Among Muslims, 81% have an unfavorable view of Israel.

The results dovetail with a Gallup poll published in February that also found declining favorability toward Israel among Americans.

The Pew survey also found that Republicans and Democrats are split on Netanyahu: 51% of Republicans are confident that he will do the right thing, compared with 15% of Democrats. Overall, just 32% of Americans say they have confidence in him.

Among American Jews, 53% do not have confidence in Netanyahu and 45% do. The only U.S. religious group to demonstrate confidence in Netanyahu is white evangelical Protestants.