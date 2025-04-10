Fighting antisemitism is important, fostering Jewish leadership is crucial - opinion

As countries around the world face a surge of antisemitism that threatens both their Jewish communities and social cohesion, some notable suggestions have been made to combat this dangerous trend. And while undoubtedly important, most overlook the critical need to foster Jewish pride and leadership—an effort that is vital not only for Jewish safety everywhere but for the future of the State of Israel.

In Australia, the situation seems to be getting worse, with repeated reports of arson and vandalism targeting Jewish institutions alongside a growing sense of isolation among its Jewish community. This is supported by cases of increasingly overt antisemitic attitudes, a prime example being the recent video showing medical professionals in Sydney openly threatening to harm Israeli and Jewish patients under their care.

At the Sky News Australia Antisemitism Summit last month, the country’s former Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg emphasized the need for “more proactive” solutions. Meanwhile, Australia’s Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism, Jillian Segal, recently outlined what she called “decisive” measures to stem the rise of antisemitism across the country. These included investigating foreign influence, imposing more preemptive regulations, increasing pressure on universities, and expanding Holocaust education.

While these measures should form part of a comprehensive action plan primarily led by policymakers, external solutions can’t heal internal wounds. They can’t replace the steps that only Australia’s Jewish community can take—steps to empower its youth and prepare them for an uncertain future. In these unprecedented times marked by social instability, nurturing Jewish pride and leadership from a young age is just as, if not more, important than responding to antisemitic acts.

With this in mind, the Australasian Union of Jewish Students (AUJS) recently wrapped up its annual Leadership Development Program (LDP). Over the course of one month, the program took 10 young Jewish students through an exploration of Jewish life across three countries and four cities, providing them with the tools to lead change within their communities and beyond. The Australasian Union of Jewish Students (AUJS), January 2025. (credit: TOBIAS SIEGAL)

Each year, AUJS selects its top leaders to travel to various diaspora communities abroad, offering an intimate look at the challenges facing the Jewish world while providing practical, community-focused solutions. The program also offers participants the opportunity to build valuable professional networks. The ultimate goal is for the students to return to their communities with the knowledge, skills, and experience necessary to make a lasting impact while deepening their connection to Jewish life and its diversity.

This year’s cohort included 10 Jewish students from Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth, each of whom has already led initiatives in their communities and expressed a desire to continue making a difference. The itinerary this year included visits to Berlin, Prague, New York City, and Washington, DC, connecting the past, present, and future by exploring Jewish history, contemporary politics, and their intersection. As the program’s coordinator and instructor (referred to by the group as "madrich"), I had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the impact it had on participants and their future aspirations.

Due to security concerns at the time, we made the difficult decision to forgo Israel as a destination this year. However, the Jewish State remained the cornerstone of the program at every stop.

As an Israeli who has been working closely with Australia’s Jewish community for nearly two years, I consider the dwindling connection between the Jewish Diaspora and the Jewish State as a major strategic threat to both Israel and Jewish communities worldwide.

Seeing this process exacerbated further over the past few years - especially among Jewish youth - was the catalyst that made me become a Jewish Agency Emissary (referred to as "shaliach") and move my life to the other side of the world. And while October 7 and its aftermath reminded both Israelis and Diaspora Jews of our shared fate, it's far from enough. Still, increasing numbers of young Jews in the Diaspora choose to step away from the Jewish community and abandon their connection to Israel.

As such, this year’s LDP itinerary was built around Israel to encourage participants to explore their relationship with the Jewish State indirectly. Beyond the constant discussions surrounding Israel and an itinerary filled with Israeli speakers, we also made sure to draw relevant comparisons when addressing seemingly local issues.

In Europe, we visited concentration camps and reflected on the horrors perpetrated by the Nazis to systematically dehumanise Jews, while also comparing them to the tactics employed by Hamas today. In Washington DC, we followed Donald Trump’s inauguration and discussed the implications of the Trump Administration on Israeli politics and the ongoing conflict.

Arab Israelis and Palestinians' different views and narratives

The program also included discussions with Arab Israelis and Palestinians with different views and narratives to ensure that participants receive the full picture and can draw their conclusions.

But before they can ever become effective Israel advocates, they must focus on their local communities. Accordingly, another key aspect of the program was practicality: Participants were encouraged to ask, “How is this relevant to my community?” and “How can I implement this idea or connection within my sphere of influence?”

It was inspiring to see participants turn theory into action. One student decided to change career paths, pursuing a role with an Israeli company they learned about on the trip. Others drew inspiration for their future roles in AUJS and began planning events and initiatives based on their LDP experience. Another participant returned to Melbourne determined to start a Jewish leadership program for high school students, realising that the future of his community depends on young people stepping up and finding their voices.

“My time on LDP, learning about politics, history, and leadership across Europe and the US, really portrayed how the right leadership can shape not just communities but entire societies,” says LDP participant and AUJS Campaigns Manager in Victoria Jonah Feiglin.

“The experience made me think a lot about our community and how important it is to not only have great leaders now but also to develop the next generation of leaders … The future of our community depends on young people stepping up and finding their voices,” he adds.

This is true for both Diaspora communities and the State of Israel. Of course, confronting antisemitic incidents is important, but our long-term survival and prosperity depend on our youth and their sense of shared responsibility. Jewish resilience has always relied on community, and community depends on engaged individuals. As the late Rabbi Jonathan Sacks once said, “Community plays an important role in the way our lives unfold.” It is our responsibility to ensure that our youth grow and develop as part of the community, not just alongside it. That is where the LDP stands out—it strives to foster a deep understanding of Jewish communities, a sense of pride in their values, and a strong connection to their rich history, all of which cultivate a profound feeling of belonging.

Our future generations rely on capable leaders, and our future leaders—the Frydenbergs and Segals of tomorrow—rely on us to set them on the right path. Israel's experiment will only succeed if it utilizes all its resources, with human capital being the most vital.

According to Alon Cassuto, CEO of the Zionist Federation of Australia (ZFA), his time in AUJS and his participation in LDP played a big part in his career.

“AUJS was my home. My tribe. My proving ground. It shaped me as a leader, a human, and a proud Jew. Many of my closest friendships and most defining life experiences were forged in AUJS. It is the reason I am in my role today, in service of our people,” he said.

Encouraging leadership from a young age is by no means a new idea. It has been a foundational principle of AUJS since its inception in 1948, just a few years after the most significant surge of antisemitic rhetoric and actions the world had ever seen. Fostering a sense of responsibility and leadership within its members has always been a priority for AUJS—uniting the four pillars that support the organization: Judaism, activism, Zionism, and pluralism.

Alone, these pillars are merely ideas. It is the people who engage with them and bring them together who create discussions, events, and ultimately, a community. Our youth stands as the greatest testament to our resolve—a clear message to those who would see us gone that we are here to stay.

Tobias Siegal is the Jewish Agency Emissary to the Australasian Union of Jewish Students.