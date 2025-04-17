Sumy's Jewish community celebrates Passover amid deadly missile strikes

As Jews around the world gathered to celebrate the Passover holiday, the Jewish community of Sumy, in northeastern Ukraine, was forced to observe Passover under the sound of sirens and the threat of deadly missile attacks.

On the first day of the holiday, during morning prayers, two powerful explosions struck just blocks from the city's synagogue, killing at least 34 people—including two children—and injuring 117 more. The attack came perilously close to a basement that was previously used by the Jewish community for events, including a Hanukkah concert. At the time of the strike, local children had been preparing for a holiday program in that same location.

“The Jewish families living near the blast were miraculously spared,” said Rabbi Yechiel Shlomo Levitansky, Chabad emissary and Chief Rabbi of Sumy. “But we are all deeply pained by the tragedy that has struck our city.”

Despite the chaos and destruction, the Jewish community remained resilient. Prayers at the synagogue continued, with congregants offering special prayers for the welfare of all Sumy residents.

“There was a lot of panic, but thank God, we are all okay,” said one congregant. Community members reported shattered windows and damaged property, but no physical injuries among Jews living nearby. A nighttime curfew prevented some residents from attending in person, prompting volunteers to deliver special Passover kits—complete with shmura matzah, wine, and other kosher-for-Passover staples—so families could observe the holiday at home. (credit: Jewish Relief Network Ukraine)

The community carried on with public Seders as planned, although turnout was more limited on the second night due to ongoing security concerns. “Most of the Jews in the city were able to celebrate the Seder properly,” Rabbi Levitansky said. A nighttime curfew prevented some residents from attending in person, prompting volunteers to deliver special Passover kits—complete with shmura matzah, wine, and other kosher-for-Passover staples—so families could observe the holiday at home.

Broader Russian escalation in Ukraine

The missile strike on Sumy was part of a broader Russian escalation in Ukraine’s northeast, which continues to suffer frequent bombardments. The city’s Jewish community, like many others in war-torn regions, is trying to maintain religious and communal life under extreme duress.

Across Ukraine, the Jewish Relief Network Ukraine (JRNU), Chabad’s humanitarian arm in the country, coordinated a massive logistical effort to ensure Jews could celebrate Passover amid the ongoing war. More than 50,000 Kimcha D’Pischa packages—including matzah, kosher meat, dairy products, and wine—were distributed throughout the country.

JRNU said its goal was to reach every Jewish family, even in remote areas. Trucks loaded with food and supplies traveled across the war-ravaged country to make timely deliveries.

“Chabad emissaries did everything possible to ensure no family was left without what they needed for the holiday,” JRNU said in a statement.

In Sumy and beyond, tens of thousands of Jews took part in public Seders, with demand for participation reaching record levels this year, according to JRNU.

Though the war has entered its third year, Ukrainian Jewish communities continue to defy despair with courage and faith. In Sumy, where the threat of further strikes remains constant, Jewish life presses on—even under fire.

“We remain committed to life, to celebration, and to our faith,” Rabbi Levitansky said. “And we pray not only for the safety of our community, but for peace for all of Ukraine.”