From the front lines to the voting booth: One reservist’s mission to unite Israel

Davidi Ben-Zion is a man of action, and yet his excitement while recounting the previous night’s gathering of his newly established party resonated with each word. “We’re just coming off a truly moving evening,” he said. “Last night was a phenomenal success - 600 reservists logged on to a Unity for Israel Party conference. It was wild! My battalion commander spoke about the importance of this party for reservists, and we went on to answer questions for 40 minutes.”

Ben-Zion, 39, is well-acquainted with rallying people behind a cause. A major in the Paratroopers' Reserve Brigade 55, renowned for liberating the Western Wall in 1967, he has completed nearly 300 days of reserve duty. He and his unit, Battalion 71, have been active since October 7. With his children:

"We were in Kibbutz Kfar Aza for three days fighting terrorists. After that, we went north, then to Khan Younis, then Metula, then Adaisseh in Lebanon. We just came home four months ago, and we will be back in for another 75 days in June." But Ben-Zion’s mission doesn’t stop on the battlefield. He’s now mobilizing in a different arena: the World Zionist Congress (WZO) elections.

"Since I was discharged, the topic of reservists has taken up a lot of my energy, especially around law surrounding the drafting in the Haredi [ultra-Orthodox Jews] community," he said. "We realized the most important thing is to focus on expanding the base of those who serve. Personally, I stayed silent for years because I believed in the concept of a small, smart army. But that's changed."

Out of that shift in perspective grew the Unity for Israel Party - a grassroots movement spearheaded by reservists, their families, and supporters across Israel’s ideological spectrum. "We’re not against the government. We’re not against Haredim,” he emphasized, “We’re not even against Torah - quite the opposite! We support yeshivas and Torah study. But we need help. My wife is raising seven kids alone, and she's just one of many."

Ben-Zion says their voice is unique, blending two agendas that, until very recently, seemed mutually exclusive: "People who support the government are automatically against a draft law. People against the government automatically support it. But we come with a more complex message: we support Torah, but we also need practical solutions to broaden the serving base so reservists can breathe."

He believes this message resonates because it's rooted in lived experience, and since he recognizes the religious price orthodox Jews pay in army service, “however,” Ben-Zion exclaims, “we can’t afford the privilege anymore. The Haredi community is growing, and so are our security needs. We have five active fronts threatening Israel’s existence. If we don't recruit more soldiers, we may not have a Beit Midrash to return to."

His vision took organizational shape when Avraham Duvdevani, former chair of KKL-JNF and the World Mizrachi Movement, invited him to manage a major budget within KKL. “I didn’t know anything about public work,” Ben-Zion admits. “Suddenly I found myself working with a three-billion-shekel budget that belongs to the Jewish people. It took a year and a half to learn the system."

The next generation of Zionism

One of Ben-Zion’s proudest achievements has been reallocating those funds toward Israel’s most vulnerable populations. "I've worked hard to bring budgets for reservists, IDF disabled veterans, children with special needs, and lone soldiers," he said. "I'm a volunteer director, and I love it. Sometimes, you can make more of an impact in a volunteer role than a paid one." This work and all it encompasses inspired in him a new political vision.

“After returning from Gaza,” he recounted, “I founded the Unity for Israel Party to influence both the public sphere and the Zionist institutions. The lessons of October 7- what happens to a divided society - runs deep in me." His ultimate goal was to recruit 10,000 American Jews to register with his party in the WZO elections- that’s where the stakes get real.

“If we reach our goal, we’ll secure influential positions in national institutions, not for salaries, but to direct resources,” Ben-Zion explained. "We want to put a billion shekels a year from KKL toward reservists, widows, orphans, and disabled veterans."

His main initiative focuses on providing subsidized land to reservists, earmarking one billion shekels each year - 100,000 shekels for 10,000 soldiers annually, over five years, funded by KKL’s revenues. This initiative would offer substantial assistance to 50,000 reservists, enabling them to purchase land in the Negev Galilee.

The plan is what he calls a “win-win.” "The Negev and Galilee get young families, KKL fulfills its national mission, and reservists get something tangible in return for their service.” It’s a bit poetic,“ he smiled, “We’re helping soldiers who protect the land plant their roots in it."

The 600 reservists who showed up for the party’s digital launch are proof of Israeli society’s willingness to take on this initiative. “They’re ready for the next mission,” he said, “Each one committed to registering ten voters. Only American Jews can vote, anyone over 18. It’s just $5 every five years. We’re already halfway there.”

"As reservists, we began our fight on October 7 and have not paused since,” Ben-Zion expressed earnestly. “I hear from friends in America that our struggle inspires them. Now, we need your backing. A contribution of $5 can provide mental health care for a soldier, assist a widow, or support a disabled veteran. "

He sees the upcoming WZO elections as a unique opportunity for Jews worldwide to unite in purpose. “This isn’t about politics—it’s about people. We’re not building careers; we’re building a future.”

Ben-Zion’s message is simple but urgent: “We’re asking for your fresh, pure energy—people who want the best for the Jewish people. Our power lies in unity. We can’t give in to the forces that try to divide us. Our greatest mission isn’t our enemies, but our unity.”

This article was written in cooperation with WZO.