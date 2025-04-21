'He was always a friend' to Jewish people: Argentinian Jews mourn Pope Francis

As the Argentinian Jewish community expressed condolences to their Catholic countrymen following the death of Pope Francis on Monday, a Buenos Aires-born rabbi and an Argentine Jewish radio director recalled how the Argentinian-born pontifex had strived for interfaith unity in the country and stood against antisemitism.

Rabbi Yosef Kleiner, who now lives in Israel, told The Jerusalem Post that while the deteriorating health of the Pope had made his passing expected, it didn't make his death any less sad. Kleiner met the pope a year and a half ago during one of his two visits to the Vatican to participate in a workshop study of Hebrew manuscripts in the Vatican library, the opening of which was made possible by the pope himself.

He found him to be a kind and humble person, despite his duties taking the time to respond to Kleiner's correspondence. The pope had said how nice it was to meet people midway in one's spiritual journey, and signed off his letter to the rabbi with "pray for me," a request that Kleiner said was often made by the pope to others.

While serving as the Archbishop of Buenos Aires the pope had a close relationship with the Jewish community, said Kleiner. Radio Jai general director and Jewish-Muslim Fellowship founder Miguel Steuermann, who had met the pope several times, said that the pope had many close friends who were Jews and had attempted to bring Jewish and Catholic closer together.

He was often invited by Jewish communities to attend holiday events, said Steuermann, and Kleiner said that Francis had been the first South American Christian authority to enter a synagogue. Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican. January 8, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI)

"He was one of the best friends that we ever had in the Vatican," said Kleiner. "He tried to bring the church closer with the Jewish people, and he was always a friend -- was always open to Jewish people and leaders that had questions or requests."

Pope spoke out against anti-Jewish hatred

Steuermann noted that the pope had written much against antisemitism as a cardinal, and had continued to speak out against anti-Jewish hatred up until his last address on Sunday. At the address, he had also called for the return of the hostages held by Hamas, as he "understood the Israeli pain."

Despite the focus on the Catholic leader's criticisms of Israel, Steuermann said it should also be remembered "that he was one of the leaders who welcomed the hostage families and tried to help them as much as possible."

Kleiner acknowledged that the stance that the pope had taken after the October 7 Massacre had disappointed many Argentinian Jews, clouded his image despite his advances in other areas of Judeo-Christian relations.

According to some, he was not tough enough against Hamas or in condemning terrorism, but his position was to try to moderate and seek peace. Steuermann said that as the Catholic leader, it was part of his job to hold humanitarian concerns about events in Gaza.

"I don't think we'll [again] have a pope so close and friendly to the people of Israel, to Jews, to Judaism, and Israel, despite the criticism" about the Israel-Hamas War, said Steuermann.

Kleiner said that the Argentinian people loved the pope, and took pride in his origins and the special type of Argentinian cheer that he expressed. The rabbi expressed his condolences to his Catholic friends, but reminded them that the pope had always spoken about the joy of being Christian, the joy of the gospel, and the holiday period was a celebration of the joy of Jesus's divinity.

The rabbi recalled that even as an archbishop, he had a quiet loudness about him, and as he was committed to social causes, he was not always welcome by those in power. He was also a shrewd politician, able to become the first Jesuit Pope by bringing different factions of the Church into his camp.

The Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina sent a letter to the Argentinian Catholic Church, the group said on X, expressing their condolences.

"We highlighted his tireless work in favor of interreligious dialogue, social justice, and the dignity of the most vulnerable," said AMIA. "We offer a prayer for his eternal rest and renew our commitment to the ideals of coexistence and solidarity that he so deeply embodied."